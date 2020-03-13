Haverhill Rovers Ladies head coach Joe White prefers to look at Sunday’s 1-1 draw as a point gained, rather than two points dropped.

The S-Tech Women’s Premiership leaders were held to an a-goal-apiece tie at home to Netherton United Ladies & Girls Open Age in their last outing, despite the visitors having their goalkeeper sent off.

But it was Netherton who found the first goal, going in 1-0 ahead at the break, before Sian Cottrell found the equaliser from the penalty spot in the second half.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers Ladies v Peterborough Northern Star Reserves..Pictured: Kayleigh Nolan....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (31264881)

But, having lost their first league match the weekend earlier, White said he was pleased to see the team get a point on the board.

“It’s a point gained rather than anything else,” he said. “I prefer to look at it in a positive light more than anything.

“We were missing our top scorers in Kayleigh (Nolan) and Joely (Kirby), we’re still without a goalkeeper and Cat (Upton) had to go off in her return from injury.

“So we’ve had our struggles in recent weeks and I’m pleased with the way we responded to the loss the week before.

“We probably could have kicked on and won it after they had their keeper sent off but the opposition did well to keep breaking up the game, they frustrated us as there were loads of stoppages and we found it hard to find our rhythm.”

The side will travel to St Ives Town Development on Sunday (2pm) in the reverse fixture of their meeting at The New Croft on November 24, which saw Rovers Ladies fall to their only defeat of their league campaign so far before also bowing out of the League Cup to them on December 8.

In fact, Rovers have only once beaten them from six attempts, but White does not believe past form means a thing.

“Those past games are before I was here and we’re a very different team now,” he said.

“I see them as a good team to face this week, after a defeat and a draw, because when your backs are against the wall is when you produce your best. The team are aware of the threat of St Ives.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the team are made of against a side in the fight for the title.

“Of course it’s important we get back to winning ways, but we still have so many games left in our season we’re not at make or break time yet.”

Rovers, due to a fragmented fixture list in the first half of the season compounded by numerous postponements in recent months, have played just half of their season at 12 games.

