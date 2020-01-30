Dan Poole says he is happy to be back at Haverhill and is excited by the club’s plans to push up the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One table, writes Alex Moss.

The two-time Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League (EAPL) winner with Sudbury, in 2017 and 2018, is back at the club with whom he spent more than a decade playing for before leaving at the end of the 2016 season.

Poole was appointed as vice captain by new skipper Liam Botten, whose plans to transform Haverhill into promotion contenders in Division One over the next three years the all rounder is keen to get on board with.

Dan Poole pictured with the bat playing for Haverhill during his first spell at the club Picture: Tudor Morgan-Owen

“When Liam got appointed as captain, it seemed like a really good opportunity to come back,” Poole said. “Liam messaged me a month or so ago asking if I wanted to come back in a vice captain role, and have a big input into the team, and it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down really.

“It’s my hometown club. I’ve spent two years at Sudbury and learnt a lot playing under Tom Huggins and Adam Mansfield in the first team.

“Sudbury’s a great club and I had two very good years winning the EAPL. It’s a great league to play in.”

“I spoke to Liam about his plans for the club, and as soon as I heard about his ambitions and I had the chance to come back, I snapped his hand off.

“It’s good to have plans and to aim high. We’ve got some good young players at the club, and with us older heads, we’re 30, 31, 32, over the next three or four years hopefully we can play some good cricket.

“I had a year out of Saturday cricket last year and did a little bit of coaching at Haverhill. I’m happy to be back.

“I’ve got some good memories here, winning promotions and learning so much from Chris Silverwood, the England coach, when he was here. I’m looking forward to getting going now.”

Tom Westley has been confirmed as the new captain of Specsavers County Championship Division One champions, Essex.

The 30-year-old, from Weston Colville, has taken over from Ryan ten Doeschate.

The ex-England batsman told the club’s website: “It’s a real honour for me to be named club captain and it’s a challenge that I’m really looking forward to.

“I have been with the club since I was 13 years old and I can’t really put into words how much this means to me.”

The top-order batsman has made 152 first-class, 80 List A and 74 T20 appearances for Essex since making his debut in 2006.

Read more Cricket