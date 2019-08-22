Haverhill Borough may have gone three games without a point in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, but assistant manager Mark Hammond is feeling positive.

The Step 6 team opened their 2019/20 account with a home victory, but have since suffered a hat-trick of defeats.

They fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Diss Town on Saturday before a further loss on Tuesday night, 3-1 at Ipswich Wanderers.

Hammond is confident of bouncing back as he eyes up the next two league outings, both at home, as ‘six points’.

Borough will first host Leiston Reserves on Saturday (3pm) before welcoming Cornard United to their 3G home at The Culina Hub, The New Croft on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

“We are fully expecting to be fighting for all six points from the next two games,” Hammond, who is assistant to Guy Habbin, said.

“I’m feeling positive to be honest, despite our results, as we are playing well and we are getting there, we are starting to play some nice football.

“And the Ipswich game, we had a player sent off with 30 minutes to go and it changed the game completely; up until then, I honestly thought we would get three points.”

He said Ryan Swallow scored a ‘worldie’ early on to put Borough a goal up before Ipswich equalised.

Bart Pater was then sent off on the hour mark, opening the door for a further two Wanderers goals to see Borough sent home with nothing to show for their trip.

“It’s very disappointing to have lost, and the red card had a big impact, but we all have a mad moment in life and he had one so we move on,” Hammond said.

“From everything we know, we will expect to face a very young Leiston side on Saturday; they will have bags of talent but we should have the experience, so I am expecting a win.

“It’s very important actually, to get that win and go into Tuesday against Cornard looking to go on a bit of a run of results.”

Borough sit a mid-table 12th after their first four league outings.