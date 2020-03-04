Postponement forces Haverhill Rovers into unwanted winter break

Haverhill Rovers manager Marc Abbott has said that, while it is frustrating to have a three-week break in fixtures, it is the responsibility of the team to ensure it has no impact on their return to action.

The side in 14th in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division saw their visit from Wroxham (5th) on Tuesday night postponed ‘due to an unfit pitch’ to leave them without a game since their 3-1 win at home to Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday, February 22 and without a fixture this weekend either.

The Walsham victory was their first win in six, while they are unbeaten in four.

Marc Abbott is frustrated not to be able to more quickly follow-up on their 3-1 win over Walsham-le-Willows on February 22

They are next due to play on March 14, away to Whitton United. The Wroxham trip has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 24.

Abbott said: “With the schedule the way it is and the weather we’ve had recently, it has made things quite broken up, a little spread out and, most importantly, it’s been difficult to gather some more momentum.

“However, these are the types of barriers we have to be ready for and means our training programme is even more important over the next few weeks, while players recognise the importance of specific work to make sure they are ready to be up to speed by the next fixture.”

He said that training standards often drop off without the pressure and focus of a competitive fixture on the horizon, but was keen to ensure that did not happen to his side.

“Training standards and intensity levels of players are always higher quality when you are preparing for a fixture on a Saturday,” he said.

“That’s our responsibility to make sure that come Whitton away, we are ready, fit and prepared to continue our mindset of not losing games.

“For us, it’ll be great to finish the season strongly while identifying areas of the team where we can adapt to make Haverhill Rovers a stronger, more competitive side.

“We will have players looking to stay or leave so the importance of the remaining 10 fixtures are high.”

He added that Henry Hall, who was sent off in February 14’s 1-1 draw at Long Melford, will remain suspended until the rescheduled Wroxham match, to see him sidelined for more than a month due to the truncated fixture schedule.

“It has meant we will continue to be without Henry Hall for another two games, which is frustrating for the player and team ­– Henry has really improved his game, he’s now established and becoming an important player,” Abbott said.

* Young midfielder Max Dinnell last week announced his departure from the club after featuring on 22 occasions (4 goals).

He scored on his debut for Witham Town Reserves on Tuesday night.

