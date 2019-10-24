The pressure is building on new Haverhill Rovers manager James Bloomfield, who has yet to taste victory in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

The club claimed a narrow victory over Thetford Town in a seven goal bonanza on Tuesday night in the League Challenge Cup – Bloomfield’s first win since moving into the managerial hotseat.

But they have not won any of their last five league encounters, including Saturday’s 5-2 away loss to Woodbridge Town, dropping down the table from fifth to 14th.

Football - Suffolk Premier Cup - Haverhill Rovers 1-4 Needham Market. Pictured - James BloomfieldPicture - Paul Tebbutt. (19885404)

Bloomfield has overseen two league defeats since taking over from Fergus O’Callaghan – now boss at divisional rivals Walsham-le-Willows – and will be hunting for victory at home to Ely City this Friday night (7.45pm).

Captain Alfie Carroll said: “We are in a tough patch at the moment, but we are a tight group and we will go into every game with the confidence that we’ll come out with the win.

“It’s always tough to have a change in manager but we believe in what he’s doing and we will work hard on the training field to get better results. I’m sure he will be feeling pressure.”

The second round LCC victory was a tight 4-3 encounter that saw Thetford come back from a two goal deficit to equalise at 3-3 before Rovers’ Tyger Smalls completed his hat-trick to secure the home win.

The result, their first win in seven tries in all competitions, could be the catalyst to get their season back on track after a promising start.

They will hope to overturn a league losing run, that has stretched from September 17, against a side who are themselves on a poor run – Ely last tasted victory on September 24, a penalty shootout win over First Division North counterparts Haverhill Borough.

Rovers fell to a 5-2 away defeat to Woodbridge Town on Saturday, with the home team moving up to second in the table.

Both sides came close in the opening half hour, but it was two goals in four minutes close to the break that cut the wind from Haverhill’s sails and set the tone for the remainder of the fixture.

A spot kick for the home side, followed by a Ryan Keeble tap in saw Rovers trailing 2-0 at half-time.

There was hope for Rovers on 57 minutes as they pulled a goal back from a counter attack, Kieran Michaels’ diagonal ball finding Gibbs, who took his time to shoot.

The hope was short lived, however, as Woodbridge regained their two goal lead two minutes later followed by a further goal for the hosts to make it 4-1 on 77 minutes.

It was 4-2 on 86 minutes, the ball going out to Michaels on the right and his decent cross was deflected to Jordan Palmer who headed in.

On the stroke of 90 minutes Woodbridge scored their fifth, a second spot kick.

Rovers were able to bounce back in another seven-goal thriller on Tuesday night. They led 1-0 at half time after a goal on 22 minutes, Michaels’ diagonal ball finding Smalls on the left, who put a low shot into the bottom corner.

Nine minutes after the break, Thetford equalised with a near post header. But, five minutes later, Haverhill regained the lead, with Michaels’ free kick into the box slipping past everyone into the net.

On the hour mark, it was 3-1 as Michaels’ through ball found Smalls, who took the ball past Humphrey before finding the net from an acute angle. With 65 minutes gone it was 3-2 as Thetford netted again, Palmer’s ball back inadvertently playing in Tanner Call.

Call’s second goal made it 3-3 on 74 minutes when he turned the last defender 10 yards out before finding the net.

But Thetford’s joy lasted just 60 seconds as Smalls got his third of the night with a 20 yard effort deflecting en route to goal and leaving Humphrey rooted to the spot.

Thetford had chances in the dying minutes, but Rovers held out for an important first win in seven.