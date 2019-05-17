Kayleigh Steed says Haverhill Rovers Ladies’ first season has been a ‘massive achievement’ with promotion to Tier 7 secured, writes Alex Moss.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies have secured promotion Picture: Twitter

Rovers finished their S-Tech Women’s Championship South campaign by beating Cambridge Rangers Women 5-1 on Sunday.

Sian Cottrell, Amy Evans, Abbi Griffin, Bethany-May Harding and Steed all got on the scoresheet as Rovers wrapped up a second-placed finish, and with it promotion to the S-Tech Women’s Premiership Division for 2019/20.

The previous weekend, Rovers were beaten 3-2 by title rivals St Ives Town Ladies Development, who would go on to win their last two fixtures to claim top spot.

But assistant player manager Steed was pleased her side finished the season on a high with Sunday’s victory and earned a move up the women’s football pyramid for next season.

“I was really happy with the win on Sunday, after the disappointment of the St Ives game, I was glad to finish the season with a win,” she said.

“Obviously we’ve reaped the rewards from that by getting promoted.

“I think we’ve overachieved from what we expected to do this season, but it’s been brilliant and all credit to the ladies.This season has been a massive achievement.”

In a change for next season, goalkeeper Eloise Hope will take on the role of goalkeeping coach in 2019/20.