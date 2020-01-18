Haverhill Rovers Ladies remain in firm control of their S-Tech Women's Premiership fortunes after Sunday's 2-0 win away to Histon Ladies Reserves.

Sian Cottrell bagged a brace to help her side secure another three league points, while also seeing her get the nod as Player of the Match.

It was the team's first match of the year and first league game since December 1's abandoned tie at Riverside.

Youth player Melissa Townson (Under-18s) made her senior football debut off the bench, one of at least three players from the youth pathway to have played for the first team this season.

Head coach Joe White said: "It wasn't us at our best, but the staple of a successful team is finding that way to win even on those off days.

"We created a hatful of chances and just couldn't kill the game off, but we (still) got ourselves over the line.

"The fact we've only played seven games when others have played 10 hasn't helped us either, it's been very stop-start so hopefully we can now get a run of games together which will allow us continuity."

Rovers, a side that have been open about targeting the league title and promotion to the Eastern Region Women's Football League, remain the only team in the division to have only lost once so far this term.

But they currently lie third in the table due to having played fewer fixtures than any of the other top half teams – both teams above them have played 10 games to Rovers' seven.

It leaves Rovers with their own fate in their hands, as wins in the three games in hand would see them go six points clear in the league.

They are due to travel to league leaders Peterborough Northern Star Ladies Reserves this Sunday (2pm) with a chance to climb to the top of the standings, as second-placed Leverington Sports are not in league action.

Coach White hopes the year can spark some consistency in their fixture list, with seven league matches since the start of the season in September seeing Rovers average just 1.75 games a month.

