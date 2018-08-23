LOOKING ON: Haverhill’s promotion hopes are now reliant on the results of the two sides above them in the league (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Haverhill’s vice captain Dan Pass admits the team’s promotion push hangs in the balance, following Saturday’s 71-run loss away to Braintree.

The Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Division Two side have slipped into third place – and out of the two promotion spots – for the first time this season, with only four fixtures remaining.

And, with the club having already played both their home and away fixtures against table-toppers Lakenheath and Braintree this season, they are reliant on either side dropping points if they are to reclaim a top-two spot.

It was a result Pass said was ‘bitterly disappointing’ as they enter a crucial stage of the season.

“On paper we are a team that should be promoted, so it’s a bit of a worry to be in third,” he said.

“It was a bitterly disappointing result on Saturday, they won the toss and we were on the back foot from the start.

“You never know what’s going to happen, but we do need one or both of them to mess up for us to go up now.

“Obviously we also need to target wins in all of our remaining games as well.

“And that’s on us, we have given away a commanding position and let it slip at the important moment. We have been so comfortable for a lot of the season.

“The reality, though, is that we have been outplayed in the last few weeks.”

Braintree (292-6) beat Haverhill (221) despite the visitors putting together a consistent batting display, as their bowlers struggled to dislodge wickets easily.

Pass said the ground was ‘ideal’ for batsmen and the side that batted first would have a big advantage, but felt Haverhill could have done more to restrict Braintree’s run total.

Batting first, Warren Celiz (93) and Daniel Chalk (67) top-scored for the home side as Braintree amassed 292 runs for six wickets in their 45 overs.

Callum Brunning took three wickets in his 13 overs but they did not come cheaply; for 86 runs. He also ran out William Jackson. Will Bailey (1-34) and Simon Nicholson (1-22) took the other two wickets.

In reply, David Brown top-scored with 44, helped by 42-runs from Luke Youngs and a heavy extra column of 29.

But, despite most batsmen surpassing the mid-teens, a five-wicket haul from Braintree’s Dean Bass (5-48) cost Haverhill as they came up 71 runs short.

Pass said this Saturday’s home game against Kelvedon & Feering (12.30pm) was ‘crucial’ as the side look to bounce back from back-to-back league defeats.

“We beat them quite comfortably earlier in the season,” he said. “But we’re not taking that for granted, they easily beat Clacton last Saturday, and we lost to them.

“It’s a crucial game for us both too, they’re three places from the bottom and we’re three from the top, we both have a lot to play for.

“But, you know what, the pressure is actually off us now as we’re not trying to hold on.

“We’re the underdogs chasing and that’s a place we quite like.”

l Meanwhile, in Division Three Haverhill II (153-3) beat Brockley (152-7) by seven wickets.

They travel to Easton on Saturday (12.30pm).

l In Division Nine West, Haverhill III (147) lost to Lakenheath II (148-5) by five

wickets.

They are without a game this Saturday.

l On Bank Holiday Monday, the T20 side will contest their Suffolk Cup quarter-final match, at home to Woolpit (12noon).