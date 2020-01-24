Zac Evans insists promotion is still the aim for Haverhill – although he admits the task has been made more difficult following last weekend’s 31-14 defeat to Eastern Counties Greene King 2 West leaders Mildenhall Red Lodge, writes Alex Moss.

Will Levett scored two tries against his former club in Saturday’s clash at the Red Lodge Sports Pavilion, but a cluster of injuries hampered Haverhill’s cause and three tries inside a five-minute spell handed the victory to the home side.

For Haverhill, who had started 2020 in style with a 44-7 home win against Shelford IV the previous weekend, it leaves them third in the table and with ground to make up now on second-placed March Bears.

Action from Haverhill’s 31-14 defeat to Mildenhall Red Lodge at the weekend Picture: Mark Westley

“With the way this league works, on win percentages, we’ve made it more difficult for ourselves,” Haverhill captain Evans said.

“Going up is still the aim for us. To go above Mildenhall we need them to lose a few games now, but second place will still go up.

“It was quite disappointing to lose on Saturday, off the back of a good win against Shelford. We had a very strong line up out and to begin with it was a good game, we went back and forth scoring tries.

“We had a spell of injuries which forced us to change things around, put players in different positions, and Mildenhall scored three tries in five minutes and we just couldn’t come back in the end.

“There were still lots of positives to take from the game. It’s disappointing with regards to the league, although our aim was never to win the league, we can keep pushing for a top-two finish to go up.”

Last weekend saw two top-four head-to-heads, as March beat St Ives (Midlands) II 45-25 at home, which pushed their win percentage from 67 per cent, fourth best in the league, to 70 per cent, now the second highest, behind leaders Mildenhall (90 per cent).

Haverhill are set to be on the road again this weekend, with a trip to Shelford V scheduled for this Saturday (2pm).

Centre Zak Bevan (tendon) will miss out through injury.

Read more Rugby