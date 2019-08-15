Haverhill Borough boss Guy Habbin said the re-signing of Craig Pruden ahead of Saturday’s trip to Diss Town (3pm) put the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side in a ‘blessed position’.

The player, who netted 24 times from 44 appearances for the Step 6 club last term, has decided to return from The Culina Hub, The New Croft’s neighbouring side Haverhill Rovers after coming off the bench in their opening two fixtures.

Habbin hopes it will boost the team’s morale and fortunes, following a 3-2 defeat away to Needham Market Reserves in the league last Saturday.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Leiston Reseves..Pictured: Craig Pruden ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (15245923)

“We were very disappointed with the result,” he said. “Our two goals were fantastic, probably two of the best you will see in the league this season, but you also have to stop them at the other end, which we didn’t.

“The arrival of Craig is the boost we needed; I think we are now in a blessed situation up front with Tom (Thulborn) and him.

“Tom scored again on Saturday but we didn’t have anyone else, so I’m really looking forward to having them both for the game at Diss.”

Thulborn scored the team’s second goal of the night, to put Borough 2-1 up, before two further scores from their hosts sunk chances of returning home with any points from the encounter.

Needham Reserves went in 1-0 after the break, scoring just before the whistle. But Rory Bone found an equaliser in the second period before Thulborn’s strike.

Needham themselves equalised from a Borough defensive error and went on to find the winner. A second yellow card for Caleb Palmer saw the home team finish with 10 men but still able to see out the 3-2 result.

“There’s disappointment to have thrown away a lead,” Habbin added. “But we were competitive and a threat going forward, there were lots of positives despite the result.

“Craig could make all the difference. We are never naive enough to not look at other team’s tactics, but it is important we focus on what we do best, not them.

“I’m under no illusions about our trip to Diss on Saturday; it will be tough to take any points from that game.

“You have to be realistic, and my thoughts early doors is that we want to win games, but there’s also the bigger picture and with the way pre-season went, there’s going to be more time needed to settle.

“So I’m hoping for, but not demanding, a win – I’m looking for more than just a result, I’m looking for camaraderie and strong team morale, and that’s a process.”

