Haverhill Hockey Club’s chair Tina Bunch has a bone to pick with the East Women’s League organisers, as she said the first team are being punished for another team’s mistakes.

The Division 3NW side have yet to record a win from their eight opening fixtures, shipping 39 goals while scoring only four; most recently falling to a 4-2 away loss to March Town on Saturday.

Bunch said this came down to a variety of factors, from other teams strengthening while Haverhill struggled with injuries and unavailability – but a ‘key’ factor was their ‘deflating’ second game of the season.

They were beaten 12-0 by Saffron Walden away from home – after a narrow 2-1 defeat in their opener – a team who were penalised by the league for match fixing last season and demoted from Division Two.

But Bunch does not believe this was the right thing to do, as the higher league side trounce all over Division Three this term – scoring an unanswered 73 goals so far.

“It was so deflating,” Bunch said. “And it’s been hard to pick ourselves up after that – we almost immediately fell into a bit of a habit of losing and now we can’t get out of it.

“There’s a lot of unhappiness in the club, and the division as a whole, about the Saffron Walden situation.

“There’s a feeling that they are getting to enjoy themselves at the cost of all the teams who have earned a right to be in this division.

“They get to put big points and big scores up after they made the mistake, and it’s hurting us.”

But, despite the four-point gap opening up between them and the rest at the foot of the table – with four teams set to be relegated as part of a league restructure, Bunch said she remained optimistic about the rest of the season.

“The league have been known to change the relegation spots,” she said. “It’s definitely not a done deal.

“And I’m expecting to improve in the second half of the season anyway. Of course, it’s difficult when you’re already looking at a four-point gap but no one is giving up.

“The reality is, there is a big gulf between a few teams at the top and the rest.”

The club, she added, are also ‘playing catch-up’ in terms of their youth development, creating a youth team slower than many other clubs.

“We’re dependent on our youngsters for numbers right now,” she said. “They’re getting some great experience at a high level which is, on the one hand, fantastic but the results could also have an impact on their motivation.

“We don’t want them to become disillusioned and that’s a main goal this weekend, at home to Cambridge Uni III.

“They won 23-0 in their last game (at home to March Town on November 3) so we need to make sure that doesn’t happen to us.”

Haverhill will host the game at the Leisure Centre (3pm).

Meanwhile, the second team are back in action this Saturday after a lay week, away to Cambridge Nomads II.