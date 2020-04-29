Home   Sport   Article

Ten questions to test your knowledge on Haverhill Borough

By Liam Apicella
-
liam.apicella@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:59, 29 April 2020
 | Updated: 15:00, 29 April 2020

So you think you know your stuff when it comes to Haverhill Borough?

Here, we have put together 10 questions to test your knowledge of the side from the blue half of the town.

Be sure to let us know how you fared and good luck!

Loading...

More Quizzes (click on team names)

Long Melford, Soham Town Rangers, Debenham LC, Thetford Town, Hadleigh United, Newmarket Town, AFC Sudbury, Haverhill Rovers, Diss Town, Mildenhall Town, Bury Town

Read more
Football

More by this author

Liam Apicella
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE