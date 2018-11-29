Rafal Wozniak believes Haverhill Borough can mount a push for a top-five finish in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

The Polish-born striker scored his first hat-trick for the club in Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing against Diss Town, a result which extended their winning league run to three games.

It was Borough’s fourth win in five games in all competitions ahead of a trip to AFC Sudbury Reserves on Saturday (3pm), and Wozniak is pleased to play a part in the club’s recent upturn in form.

Haverhill Borough v Diss - Haverhills Wozniak celebrates his goal.Pic - Richard Marsham. (5624615)

“It’s very difficult to score three goals in one game,” the 25-year-old said. “That’s why I’m very happy and it motivated me to keep playing.

“A striker always wants to score a lot of goals, but for me the most important thing is that the team is winning.

“Looking at the table, we won’t be fighting for promotion this season.

“But we want to win every match we go into and I think we can get to the top five, if we continue to play like we are now.”

Saturday’s win against Diss saw Borough climb two places from 14th to 12th in the First Division North table, their highest position since mid-September.

Wozniak joined Borough in late September from rivals Haverhill Rovers, where he scored six goals in 39 appearances.

Last weekend’s treble saw Wozniak hit double figures for his new club, taking his tally for Rovers to 10 goals in as many games, with six of those coming in his last three outings.

Haverhill Borough v Diss - Haverhills Wozniak.Pic - Richard Marsham. (5624664)

“Did I expect to score 10 goals in 10 games? I knew it was within my reach,” he said. “The striker’s task is to score as many goals as possible. For now everything goes my way.

“When I started at Rovers I didn’t know anyone and I needed time to settle in. I had a problem communicating.

“I didn’t get to play long as I had bad conditioning and needed more training, but my team-mates made me welcome and I thank them for that.

“I remember my time at Rovers well. Before I joined Rovers I played in a Polish team in Newmarket called The Eagle.

“After a few games I sent a message to Rovers and I got invited to training by Ben Cowling (then Rovers manager).

“I played almost two years for Rovers and I have to thank him and Marc Abbott (Rovers player-manager) for that.”

Borough, who are still continuing their search for a permanent manager to take over from caretaker boss Lee Martin, currently sit third in the First Division North form table.