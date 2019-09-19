Sawston & Babraham remain in the fight for promotion to the East Anglian Premier League, after comfortably seeing off Witham by 139-runs in their play-off semi-final.

The Cambridgeshire & Huntingdonshire Premier League champions (281-7) beat their Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship counterparts (142) to progress to Saturday’s play-off final at home to North Runcton (10.30am).

Sawston captain Dan Heath said the team had ‘every confidence’ in their chances of overcoming the visitors, who were crowned Norfolk Cricket Alliance champions on the final day of the season.

Dan Heath in action for Sawston & Babraham in the East Anglian Premier League promotion play-off semi-final. Picture: Chris Worrall (16767916)

“Any team that wins a league is one to be wary of,” he said. “They are a good side and they will represent a real challenge on Saturday.

“But we go into it with every confidence of winning, we set out to get promoted to the EAPL and we’re nearly there.

“I’m absolutely delighted to still be on course to achieve this, if we can play the way we have been all season, then it will be a good game at least.

“It’s our first time in the play-offs, we don’t get to play in many knockout games so it’s a bit of a new experience, and one it seems we are naturally good at.

“The pressure is on in cup games, there’s no room to make errors, and it turns out we thrive off that pressure.”

Sawston’s Alex Stafford (66) top scored, with help from Tim Moses (54) and Callum Guest (46) as the team combined well for 281-7 in 50 overs. They were helped by an extras column of 35.

In reply, Mark Smith (5-53) ripped through the batting line-up with help from all bowlers, who each picked up a wicket as Witham were limited to just 142 runs in 27.5 overs.

Heath said: “Everyone chipped in on Saturday with contributions, it was great to see everyone step up.”

Sawston will once more play host to Witham in the final and, according to Heath, this gives them the edge having remained unbeaten at their Spicers Sports Ground home for the past two seasons.

“It’s our fortress,” he said. “We play so well at home, and we haven’t lost in the last two seasons – I think we go in as favourites.

“We are a very good side, we tick a lot of boxes and the fact we are here, preparing for the final of the EAPL play-offs shows that.”