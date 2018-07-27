Recent strong results bode well for own Kevin Henry event

TEAM SPIRIT: Some of the 36-strong team at the annual Ipswich Jaffa Ekiden race, with the club’s competitive side finishing sixth

Haverhill Running Club sit in joint third place in this year’s Kevin Henry competition, as they prepare to host the next instalment in the series.

The combined team have 28 points and share third with Newmarket Joggers, with Ely Runners just two points ahead on 30 after the fourth race in the six-race annual series.

The club’s current position comes after the most recent event hosted by Saffron Striders at Carver Barracks on Thursday, July 12.

GREAT EFFORT: Peter Miller came second at the Carver Barracks race, Saffron Striders 2018 Kevin Henry race

Peter Miller came in second for Haverhill in the men’s race, while Sian Marie Lucas was fifth in the women’s race as a strong contingent of 78 club members took part.

POINTS ACCUMULATION: Sian Marie added invaluable points to the team with her fifth placed finish at the Carver Barracks (Saffron Striders) Kevin Henry race

These results have left the men’s team sitting just four points off the lead in the gender-split tables with 20 points, while the women’s team lie in joint fifth alongside Saffron Striders.

The results came despite the club missing their star runners in Michael Gilbert and Kelly Mepham, both of whom have been sidelined with injury in recent weeks.

Chair Karen Martin said she is ‘hopeful’ of their return in time for next Thursday’s Kevin Henry Kedington race, hosted by the club from Kedington Meadow.

It will also mark the club’s first year of hosting both a senior (7.30pm) and junior (7pm) event following the creation of a junior section earlier in the season.

Karen said she wants to ‘smash 100 runners at our home race’ but needs volunteers to step in to lend a hand so as many club members as possible can race.

BIG SMILES: Steve Mason, Charlie Hall and Peter Miller from the competitive team at the Ekiden annual event, run by Ipswich Jaffas Running Club

Meanwhile, 36 senior runners and 10 junior club members represented HRC at the annual Ekiden relay race hosted by Ipswich Jaffas.

Although results have not yet been confirmed, Karen said she ‘believes’ their competitive team of Charlie Hall, Sian Marie Lucas, Steve Mason, Mark White, Peter Miller and Mat Bigley finished in sixth place overall.

It is a relay event that sees a team of six complete the full 26.2 miles of a marathon in legs – splitting distances of 7.2km, 5km, 10km, 5km, 10km and 5km – with more than 100 teams registered.

And the juniors finished fifth in blistering conditions.