Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed recreational cricket can be played from 'next weekend'.

The sport has yet to get under way this summer due to Covid-19 restrictions, with some speculation having suggested that no play whatsoever would be possible in 2020.

Johnson himself contributed to those doubts with some of his recent comments as he described the cricket ball as being a 'vector of disease', as well as raising concerns about teas and the dressing room.

Boris Johnson has announced the return of recreational cricket

However, when asked at today's daily coronavirus press briefing regarding the possibility of club cricket returning, the PM said: "We will be publishing guidelines in the next few days so that cricket can resume in time for next weekend (July 11)."

The ECB duly responded on Twitter by saying: "We are delighted that the UK Government have given their permission for recreational cricket to return from next weekend. We will shortly be publishing our approved guidelines to help clubs and players prepare for cricket's return."

Last month both the Two Counties League and the Norfolk Cricket Alliance abandoned their 2020 seasons.

