Referee issues dominate discussions

Local football appears to be on the edge of a civil war between governing bodies and clubs – in the style of Punch and Judy – and is at risk of becoming a farcical parody of itself, with the issue of referees not just rearing its ugly head but completely dominating.

I have run a number of polls on the issue through social media and, in the most recent, the main ideas to rectify this appeared to be bringing linesmen down from the Kershaw Premier to referee games lower down.

Linton Granta boss Lee Miller was among the opposition voices to this, however – and he was not alone – with the train of thought being that this would then affect the quality of players in the top rung of the County League.

Another idea floated was getting ex players to become referees. But would this work? Who knows. Would they even be prepared to do it? Who knows.

On the pitch, there was further drama as Haverhill Borough’s thrilling FA Vase game ended in a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Swaffham Town.

Although they ended up jinxing themselves, it was greatly amusing to see Haverhill Borough throwing a shady retort to the #OneTeamInHaverhill hashtag – as they pointed out that they were the town’s only side in the competition.

Meanwhile, Haverhill

Rovers were defeated in league action on the Norfolk coast at Gorleston.

In the Kershaw Premier, West Wratting journeyed to the far reaches of Cambridgeshire as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Whittlesey.

And Linton secured progress in the Cliff Bullen Cup as they cruised to a 5-1 victory at Senior A’s Orwell.

It was the club’s second cup success in a week, following an impressive midweek CIC victory away to higher-league March Town United despite arriving late.

Their reward for victory was a tough looking journey to Step 4 side Wisbech Town in November.

There was also a discipline incident on the other side of the county in Littleport in the Cambs County league that caught my attention.

It saw a game abandoned in the 62nd minute – with the score at 3-1 – due to ‘disciplinary reasons’, according to the note on the official FA full-time website.

Various rumours have surfaced about issues in the non-league scene and I’m irritated – a game of football had to be called off midway through because of discipline, whether on or off the pitch. I’m concerned that a bad attitude could be starting to creep into our little corner.

I mean, come on, it’s 2018. Are we not supposed to work together to resolve these issues?

But with governing bodies struggling to find appropriate refereeing numbers, the issue appears unlikely to be resolved.

All fun and games…