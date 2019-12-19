New Haverhill Rovers manager Marc Abbott believes his first task is to reforge a connection between local players and the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side, in a bid to get the town back behind their highest-league side.

The former player-manager – who departed for higher-league St Neots Town in February of this year before last week making his return – has new signings on the mind ahead of his first game back in charge.

He said he hopes to be able to reveal a number ahead of his first game back on Saturday, with the side away to second-placed Wroxham (3pm).

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers (H) v Long Melford (L) in the FA Cup..Pictured: Marc Abbott (H)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (24505733)

It will be the team’s first match since a 5-0 defeat away to Norwich United on December 7, with last Saturday’s visit from Stanway Rovers postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

“Wroxham are a very good side,” the 33-year-old said. “And they’re doing well in the league; they had a strong result on Saturday (a 4-0 home win over Hadleigh United) so, make no mistake, it’s a tough first fixture.

“I’m not seeing it as vital to get something from this first game. I’m not piling pressure on the side to beat second in the league, it’s as hard a game as you can get.

“But I really wouldn’t put it past us to get something from it, we are capable. It’s as much about me seeing the players for the first time, there’s been a lot of changes since I was here.

“It will be a great first test for us.”

Abbott is under no illusions about the side’s precarious position in 17th; they are just three places off the bottom and only four points clear.

“The main aim is to keep the club up,” he said. “It’s been a hard year, the other teams are really strong and we need to make sure we stay in the Premier Division.

“But that’s no trouble at all, there’s lots of time and there’s lots of games to be played.

He added that there has long been a sense at the club of a lack of support in the local area – compounded this season by criticism of the number of players brought in from outside Haverhill this season while a number of longstanding players have also left.

The Kershaw Premier league is now littered with former Rovers players and it is here, Abbott says, where he will first cast his eye.

“We will be bringing back some local players and familiar faces to a Rovers’ crowd,” he said.

“I think it’s quite clear the club will be needing to boost our strength in depth and bring in some players that know the club.

“The connection locally has gone away and I think the first important thing for us is to get that connection back for the town.”

Continued on page 39

Read more Football