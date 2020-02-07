Head coach Joe White has reiterated his belief that there are no key games in his Haverhill Rovers Ladies team’s season, despite the S-Tech Women’s Premiership side beating their nearest rivals to climb to the top of the table.

They beat visiting Peterborough Northern Star Ladies Reserves 2-0 at The New Croft on Sunday to make it three wins in a row – scoring eight goals without reply – to put their only league defeat of the season firmly in the rearview mirror.

The result, which came due to a Sian Cottrell strike in the first half followed by a second half score from Jenna Wright, sees them remain on target to achieve promotion from the Cambs County League while also remaining in the battle to claim the league title.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers Ladies v Peterborough Northern Star Reserves..Pictured: Sian Cotterell scoring for Haverhill....PICTURE: Mecha Morton ... (28210342)

Wright came on after just five minutes, as captain Joeli Kirby was forced off with a head injury after colliding with a fenc, to join Cottrell up front.

White said: “Heading in to the game, we were second, but we had three games in hand. We were very resolute for the entirety of the game.

“Our keeper didn’t have a save to make so a lot of credit should go to how well we defended throughout.

“It was great to get three points on the board but, as I mentioned last week, nothing was won or lost on Sunday regardless of the outcome.

“We’ve now got to treat the remaining games as cup finals and ensure we are on the ball every single week.

“We want to bring some silverware to the table this season and we’ve got 14 games to make that a reality – it’s in our hands.”

The squad have faced a number of postponements so far this season, to leave them with a heavy backlog of fixtures in the second half of the season, with a fixture every Sunday until May 17. White said any further postponements would likely lead to midweek fixtures.

They are next in action on Sunday, away to 10th-placed Fulbourn Institute Bluebirds (2pm).

Cottrell opened the scoring after 15 minutes from good work down the right; Wright provided the assist with a well weighted pass to an unmarked Cottrell in the box, who took the ball well in her stride before sending it over the goalkeeper and into the net.

The second goal came with 15 minutes left on the clock to open an all-important cushion.

Amy Evans started the move, playing a great ball in to Kayleigh Nolan on her run into the box.

Although her smash at goal was saved, Wright was in the right place to reach the deflection and score from the rebound.

