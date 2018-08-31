Return of former Borough men ‘just another’ chance for points

CROWD-PLEASER: Haverhill Borough manager Scott Hiskey hopes the fixture will attract a good crowd (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Haverhill Borough manager Scott Hiskey has said he is highly anticipating this Friday night’s visit from Lakenheath, with its ‘familiar’ squad.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North clash (7.45pm) will see a number of former Borough players make their competitive return to The New Croft, following the club’s bitter demotion from the Premier Division last season.

Even new Heath manager Ben Cowling is a former manager of the Blues, to add to the high bragging rights on offer from the match.

And it is one Hiskey is ‘very much looking forward to’.

“It’s a big game for us,” he said. “We’re a work in progress with almost everything new and different and we’re adapting, learning and growing.

“There’s no pressure on us, we’re the home side and we know we are tough to beat at home.

“We both know quite a bit about each other and that just adds to the stakes. But it’s all about who turns up on the day.

“It should be a decent game to watch, so I hope there’ll be a good crowd down.

“It would be brilliant to have that 12th man behind the boys to push them on.

“Lakenheath are a team to watch in this league this season and they’ve produced some great results already, but I know we are also a force to be reckoned with, once we hit our stride.

“That could happen for us this Friday, we’ve already shown signs of it with a big 6-0 win over Cornard.”

Unfortunately his side were unable to follow up on last Tuesday’s thrashing of Cornard, as they fell to a 5-2 loss away at Wisbech St Mary on Saturday, despite goals coming from both Ryan Phillips and Ryan Swallow.

It was a result that frustrated Hiskey, with the side having struck first.

“We were one-nil up and kind of threw it away,” he said.

“It’s frustrating because, despite the scores, I think we have dominated most of our league matches this season.

“But we have to work on our defence.”

He said the side are on the cusp of ‘gelling’ and is not concerned about their current bottom-half-of-the-table position.

“We know that all we need are a couple of wins and we’ll be right up there in contention,” Hiskey said.

“And I’m confident that will happen sooner rather than later, we are slowly getting our heads around all the changes and we’re gelling well.

“It’s too early in the season to be looking at the table and worrying about our league position really.

“We have already shown what we are capable of on our day, and we aren’t far from being able to play like that consistently, that’s the focus.”

Lakenheath, meanwhile, go into the game following Saturday’s 2-2 home draw to AFC Sudbury Reserves but are unbeaten so far.