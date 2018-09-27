Return of Hope to help team fly

RUGBY - Stowmarket II v Haverhill....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. .. (4380934)

The season did not start well, with two heavy defeats for Haverhill Rugby Club, but head coach Steve Bowak has said Saturday’s winning result was ‘much more like it’.

The Eastern Counties League Greene King 2 West side beat Shelford V 50-10 on the road, to register their first win of the new season.

They were relegated from Division 1 West at the end of 2017/18 after a torrid time – which saw them winless until the final month.

But the drop down, coupled with the return of fly-half Gavin Hope, has allowed the side to become more competitive, culminating in the early success.

It follows a heavy opening league defeat away at St Ives II, before crashing out of the Suffolk Plate to Mistley the following week.

“We knew we would be more competitive this season with the demotion to division two,” Bowak said.

“But our first two games were really tough, they came too early in the season for us I think.

“Our pre-season went positively and I don’t think it was a fitness issue, but we just weren’t ready as a side. They were both really well drilled teams.

“It was a bit soul-destroying because it reminded us of how last season went, and there was a bit of worry that this season would go the same.

“So this result was really important for our morale and team confidence.

“We’ve got Gavin Hope back with us as fly-half and he’s a big player for us in that position; it’s a boost to have him back in the side.

“We’ve also brought in a new flanker in Zack Evans, and he was instrumental to breaking Shelford down on Saturday.

“Scoring eight tries in one game is a big thing too – that bonus point could prove crucial later on.”

He said captain Adam Hunt, who has been promoted to the top player seat as a result of his consistent and quality performances, was another player who would be vital to the season.

“He’s very talented,” Bowak added. “He was our best player probably last season, and he’s a young and great prospect for us, so it’s nice to be able to pay him back for his commitment with the captaincy.”

He said centre Hunt scored a hat-trick of tries at Shelford, with two tries for Stewart Hunt, two for Joe Wilson and one for Bob Bally.

But he warned the team that they would likely be brought back down to Earth quickly this Saturday, with another away fixture against the club, but this time against their fourth string (3pm), who are in the same division.

“Shelford do not like getting beaten,” he said. “And I suspect they will come at us with everything they have.

“It’s tough to play clubs with five teams, they have so much strength in depth.

“But, whatever happens, it will only spur us on now we’ve tasted success.”

l The club has been re-accredited by the RFU after work to install a new pitch.