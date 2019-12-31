Returning player-manager Marc Abbott was pleased with the ‘resilience’ that his Haverhill Rovers side showed during Friday’s 1-1 draw at Ely City in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

The rain over the Christmas period had left the playing surface on the heavy side of soft and as such, producing free-flowing football of any kind was always going to be a non-starter.

Consequently, a war of attrition ensued, one that required plenty of character, discipline and battling qualities – and Rovers displayed plenty to earn a share of the spoils.

Thomas Stoker scores for Haverhill Picture by Mark Westley.

Sixteen-year-old Tom Stoker marked his senior Rovers debut by breaking the deadlock early in the second half and while hosting Ely responded in the 74th minute, Abbott saw plenty from his men to suggest they have what it takes to achieve their target of Step 5 survival.

“We learned a lot about the players and tried to install want we want to see out on the pitch,” said Abbott, who was beginning his second tenure in charge as Rovers ended a 20-day wait for action.

“We have not had too long to get the information across and they have not played for a duration of time, so to put in a performance of that resilience and that toughness was a real positive.

“There was not too much quality but I don’t think there was ever going to be on that surface. We knew we had to be hard to beat and be tough.

“The table is what it is. We understand the task we have and ultimately the main aim is to stay in the league. That means we have to come to these sort of places, be hard to beat and make sure we pick up some points. This is a real good block for us to use going forward.”

Visiting Rovers carved out the only two real first-half chances of note inside the opening eight minutes. The first saw Ben Tait denied by the feet of Ely goalkeeper Harry Reynolds before an unmarked Adam Sartini steered Alfie Carroll’s drilled cross wide at the far post.

Aside from that, both goalkeepers largely took on the role of spectators. Ely failed to connect with a couple of dangerous Jamie Alsop free-kicks from deep while up the other end Rovers skipper Carroll volleyed straight at Reynolds from distance.

The scrappiness continued into the second half but there was at least some goalmouth action at both ends.

It was Rovers that were quickest out of the blocks and after Ryan Gibbs and Tom Stoker had both dragged shots wide, the pair combined to break the deadlock in the 54th minute.

Gibbs chased down a seemingly lost cause into the left corner and his persistence was rewarded when he won possession off Graham Ince. The frontman then drove towards the box before sending in a low cross that 16-year-old Stoker – making his senior debut – calmly converted.

At this point Rovers were on top but credit to Ely, who dug deep and managed to force an equaliser 16 minutes from time.

A high ball into the box was well controlled by Steve Holder and after turning, the forward produced an effort that was too powerful for Mitchell Ware in the Haverhill goal.

Haverhill: Ware, McCabe, Hall, Sartini, Carroll, Porter, Abbott, Bradley, Gibbs, Stoker (Friel 86), Tait (Lucraft 72)

Attendance: 216.

Echo Man of the Match – Alfie Carroll: A typically solid display in the heart of the defence from the captain.

* Next up for Abbott’s charges is a home clash against runaway leaders Stowmarket Town on Saturday (3pm) – see back page for preview. Stowmarket won the reverse fixture 3-0 in November.

