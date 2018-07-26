Returning Farrant a ‘fantastic addition’

RETURN: Martyn Farrant, a former Haverhill Rovers captain

Former Haverhill Rovers captain Martyn Farrant is back at The New Croft club ahead of a new season in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, writes Hannah Dolman.

The central defender left Rovers to move to Kershaw Premier side West Wratting, going on to help them to a maiden title last season.

But Farrant, who has also had a playing spell at Haverhill Borough, has now returned after a season with the lower-league side.

Player-manager Marc Abbott said: “Martyn is a fantastic addition to the club, he’s settled in very comfortably during pre-season, gaining lots of positive feedback from various players, staff, and supporters.

“He takes pride in his defending and demands excellence.

“He’s a match winner in both boxes as he defends with desire and bravery but will also be a threat with our attacking set plays.

“His spell at Wratting seems to have matured him as a player, which is a credit to the manager and his coaches there.”