Rod Gaffan announced as Linton Granta manager

Former Foxton manager Rod Gaffan has been announced as the new manager of last season's Kershaw Premier runners-up Linton Granta.

Gaffan had accepted a role at divisional rivals Fulbourn Institute at the end of the 2018/19 season, but a dispute between him and the club over a signing-on fee saw him last less than two weeks in the role by mutual consent.

Linton Granta announced the appointment of Gaffan, who has managed both West Wratting and Haverhill Borough in the past, on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Rod Gaffan in his player-manager role at Hundon in the Kershaw Premier in 2010/11 season

It is less than three weeks after Fulbourn had revealed he was their new first-team boss and sees him at the helm of at least his fourth Kershaw Premier side in his management career – having also been player-manager at Hundon in the 2010/11 season.

Gaffan spoke to the Echo about a 'valuable lesson learned' at Fulbourn, his excitement at the new job and getting off the mark as soon as possible.

"It's exciting and I'm really looking forward to getting going at Linton," he said.

Rod Gaffan (right) with Roger Dourado during their time as manager and assistant manager at Haverhill Borough

"People have been giving me a really hard time about it.

"I don't want to dwell on what happened at Fulbourn now, it's done, I learned a big lesson.

"I'm pleased I've been given this chance with Linton so I will definitely be keeping money out of it, I’m not going to risk this great opportunity."

Gaffan led Foxton to a mid-table 10th position last season, their highest finish in five seasons.

He moves to Linton with ambitious plans to 'go one better' than 2018/19 Kershaw Premier runners-up.

