Despite their season being declared null and void, Haverhill Rovers Ladies have now been promoted into the Eastern Region Women’s Football League set-up.

Rovers were S-Tech Women’s Premiership leaders when Covid-19 halted all sport, and after the Football Association took the decision to expunge all 2019/20 results, clubs were informed that promotion and relegation had been scrapped.

However, to ensure the stability of the women's pyramid going forward, some clubs were subsequently invited to apply for promotion and Rovers' bid has been successful.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers Ladies v Peterborough Northern Star Reserves..Pictured: Sian Cotterell scoring for Haverhill....PICTURE: Mecha Morton ... (36472989)

Peter Betts, Haverhill Community Sports Association football development manager, said: "It was a privilege to work on the club's application with football development officer Kayleigh Steed. Rhis will be an enormous boost to female football at the club and across our local area as we continue to strive to improve the opportunities within the female game.

"The female game at Haverhill Rovers has gone from strength to strength over the past few years and I am delighted for Joe White, his coaching team and players, especially given the fact the season ended so prematurely with the team sitting top of the league at the time.

"I would also like to thank the committee of Haverhill Rovers, the emphasis on female football at the club is excellent and some of the hard working people behind the scenes have been brilliant delivering the football development plans across the entire club over the past few years.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies lose 3-2 at home to Leverington Sports Ladies in S-Tech Women's Premiership, for just second defeat of their league campaign. Picture: Sean Doyle (36472992)

"Lastly a huge thank you to Chris Abbott at Cambridgeshire FA and the staff at Suffolk FA who have been hugely supportive of our opportunity to see the club progress up the pyramid."

Rovers are likely to be placed in Division One North alongside the likes of Newmarket Town Ladies, AFC Sudbury Ladies and Cambridge City Ladies Development.

