While he is disappointed to have lost the services of summer signing Craig Pruden, Haverhill Rovers manager Fergus O’Callaghan has admitted that he understands the forward’s decision to move on.

As Rovers were in the process of defeating Thetford Town 2-1 on Tuesday evening, news broke that Pruden had returned to fellow New Croft tenants Haverhill Borough.

He made just two substitute appearances in a red shirt, with O’Callaghan revealing that a desire for more minutes on the pitch was the motivating factor behind the swift departure.

“After the FA Cup on Saturday he has come to me and told me he wanted more game time,” said the Rovers boss.

“It is a bit heartbreaking because I love Craig, he has been fantastic since he came in.

“He has come off the bench and looked good, but we have brought in some very good players as well.

“I am disappointed that he wanted to go but he would say he is at the point and age where he wants to be playing every single week – I can get that obviously.

“I have told him to go and do what he wants to do and that the door is never closed to him here – he is more than welcome back.”

Meanwhile, O’Callaghan has continued to shape his squad following a busy summer of recruitment with the arrival of three new players, all of whom made their debuts in the victory over Thetford.

Attacker Dylan Logan has joined up having previously gained Step 4 experience with Mildenhall Town while left-back Joe Walker made 31 appearances in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division for Godmanchester Rovers last season.

Former AFC Sudbury right-back Sam Mills is the third new face.

