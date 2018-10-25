Haverhill Rovers captain Sam Holmes says Tuesday night’s 6-1 drubbing at Stowmarket Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup was ‘one to forget’.

Rovers conceded three times in each half at Greens Meadow to bow out of the League Challenge Cup at the second-round stage this week.

Marc Abbott’s men had beaten Stow only three-and-a-half weeks prior to Tuesday’s meeting, in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, although a spate of injuries and unavailabilities meant only five of the players that started in that 2-1 success at The New Croft on September 29 were in Abbott’s starting line-up for the second clash between the two Suffolk sides.

“It was one to forget,” Holmes admitted. “We had some vital players missing, but that’s no excuse.

“We should have been harder to beat.”

Haverhill Rovers v Long Melford FC..Sam Holmes Haverhill captain..Picture Mark Westley. (4992291)

From the side that started in last month’s win against Stow, player-boss Abbott, Ben Bradley, Jemel Fox, Mark Lovell, Perry Moody and Jake Noble all missed out, either through injury or unavailability on Tuesday.

First-half goals from Ollie Canfer, Robbie Sweeney and Josh Mayhew gave Stow a commanding 3-0 lead at the break, before Canfer netted a second-half hat-trick to take his tally for the night to four.

Ryan Geoghegan grabbed a consolation for Rovers in what was virtually the final kick of the game, as the visitors were left to mull over a defeat which stretched their winless run to four games in all competitions.

On Saturday, Abbott’s side looked on course to pick up all three points after goals either side of the break from Prince Mutswunguma, and Mikey Davis had put Rovers 2-0 up at Woodbridge Town.

However, Matt Mackenzie pulled one back for the hosts on 74 minutes and then, with four minutes of normal time remaining, Ben Garnham equalised to snatch a share of the spoils at Notcutts Park.

“We played really well with the personnel we had,” Holmes said. “We had a game plan and we stuck to it.

“They scored two late goals and before the game we’d have been over the moon with a point.

“But to be 2-0 up we felt we had done enough to get the win.”

Rovers sit third-from-bottom in the Premier Division table in 18th place and, on paper at least, face a potentially crucial run of four games against sides currently positioned between 12th and 15th, starting with a trip to 13th-placed Thetford Town on Saturday (3pm).

“To be honest, with this league anyone can beat anyone,” Holmes said. “You can go into any game and look to get points from it.

“There are no easy games and it’s a very competitive league, but we need to get some points on the board.”

Following this weekend’s trip to Mundford Road, Rovers entertain Ely City (15th) at the New Croft on Tuesday (7.45pm).

That run of four games concludes with a home game against Newmarket Town (14th) on November 3 and a trip to Whitton United (12th) on November 10 (both 3pm).