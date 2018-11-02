Haverhill Rovers have recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

The side beat Thetford Town 2-1 on the road on Saturday before defeating a visiting Ely City by the same scoreline in Tuesday night’s encounter.

The New Croft side have experienced an unusual start to the season, with five weeks of FA competitions leaving them behind in the league – although they had games in hand.

But, following their shock defeat of title favourite’s Stowmarket Town, they struggled for form in the league with consecutive losses.

Haverhill Rovers celebrate scoring winning goal away to Thetford in 2-1 league victory. Picture: Haverhill Rovers Football Club (5121767)

A draw away to Woodbridge Town hinted at better things to come and that has now come to fruition, with Marc Abbott’s men looking ahead to Saturday’s home game against Newmarket Town (3pm) and the chance to get a hat-trick of wins in the league.

Mikey Davis, who transferred from neighbouring Borough over the summer, has made his mark on his new team, firing his way to the club’s top scoring list with crucial goals in both games.

Haverhill’s first win for four weeks came at the expense of Thetford who, in turn, recorded their third straight home defeat in a little over a week.

But it began with the momentum firmly with the Mundford Road side, with Rovers’ Mitchell Ware keeping the hosts at bay in the opening exchanges.

Rovers took the lead in the 23rd minute with Mark Lovell forcing an own goal after latching on to a good through ball from Ben Tait.

He sent a shot goalwards but Jon Carver got a foot on it, forcing the ball to spin into the open net and put the visitors a goal ahead.

Thetford had a golden chance to equalise four minutes later from a penalty kick, with Valter Rocha stepping up, but Ware saved the ball with his legs to send it out for a throw-in on the right hand side.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Haverhill’s lead was doubled as defender Davis netted.

Thetford’s Rocha pulled a goal back with 66 minutes gone but Haverhill held on for the three points.

Rovers again went ahead against Ely, with Davis showing his quality as he fired in to become the joint top scorer so far at the club this season, alongside Prince Mutswunguma, who provided the assist.

But Ely scored almost immediately from a corner to level the scoreboard for half-time. Ben Bradley broke the stalemate in the second half against the run of play, to secure back-to-back wins.