Haverhill Rovers failed to return from Hadleigh United with three points on Saturday, despite taking a 2-0 lead into the changing rooms at half-time.

The visitors were reined in by the Brettsiders in the second half against the wind and the rain, on a day when weather conditions had a direct impact on the result, to take a point from the encounter.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division sides were meeting for the first time in the league this season, and 10th placed Rovers were in confident form having defeated Wroxham in their last match.

Hadleigh, on the other hand, had fallen by the odd goal in nine in their last and sat in a precarious 18th position in the 20-team league – with two teams due to be relegated at the end of the season – to suggest an inbalance between the sides.

But, despite the difference in league position and fortunes, they ended up evenly matched in a game which saw each side dominate, either side of the half.

Rovers opened the scoring after 17 minutes, with a well taken free kick by Harry Halls being flicked on by Jake Noble to Alfie Carroll, who scored at close range.

Hadleigh looked for a quick reply, but Haverhill ‘keeper James Philp palmed clear the Danny Smy header from a Brett Crisp corner, before a third corner in succession saw Michael Barwick’s goal-bound shot blocked by Sam Holmes as Haverhill had to defend deeply.

Haverhill increased their lead on 32 minutes, when Hadleigh failed to close down a Haverhill attack and Noble’s low shot went through the packed Hadleigh area as ‘keeper Nick Punter was unable to stop the shot on his line.

Rovers were in control, despite a number of chances cleverly foiled by their defence, who also provided the goals on an afternoon when the visitors’ back line shone.

But torrential rain greeted both teams at the restart as Rovers were forced to play against the conditions.

Hadleigh started the stronger and an early Dan Knight angled shot went just over before the home team pulled a goal back on 57 minutes, with Danny Smy getting clear before firing in a low shot.

The goal seemed to change the momentum and Hadleigh’s tails were up as they pushed on for the equaliser.

It came just four minutes later when a powerful shot in by Ben Elliott hit the underside of the bar and went in past the stranded ‘keeper.

Both teams then pushed to take the lead and the three points as the rain carried on falling but neither side could find a winner – with both clubs praising the work of both their players in battling the elements.

Haverhill Rovers will this Saturday host basement dwellers Great Yarmouth Town (3pm) before again playing host on Boxing Day to 17th-placed Long Melford (11am).

They will then travel to Ely City on Saturday, December 29 (3pm) for their final match of the year.