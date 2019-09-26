Haverhill Rovers have teamed up with Leeds United to create a football academy at The New Croft-based club, with six budding footballers already signed up for the programme set to kick off in September 2020.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side are set to receive significant support from the Sky Bet Championship side, as the newly established academy side will benefit from the professional coaching on offer at Elland Road.

The programme for 16 to 19-year-olds will be delivered by The Higher Sports Academy, who will combine top level football coaching with a rigorous academic programme; all coaches will be qualified UEFA coaches while earning a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport or NCFE Sport & Physical Activity.

(L-R) Leroy Lita, Billy Hunt, Callum Stone, Spencer Sykes. Haverhill Rovers Higher Sports Academy - former pro with first 3 signings. Picture: Haverhill Rovers (17517201)

Former professional Leroy Lita, who has been helping with the youth set-up over the summer, has also been supporting the budding programme.

An academy squad will enter into an academy football league, with many details still to be ironed out, according to Rovers chairman Ali Shulver.

He said: “It’s very exciting to be bringing this to the town and area.

“It’s a good thing to do, to allow youngsters to continue to pursue a career in football while still getting an education.

“We have always had really good links with the local professional clubs and will continue to do so – Toby Egan, for example, is on loan from Ipswich – but Leeds are the club involved in this specific programme.

“They will provide us with top level coaches and, who knows, they might take an interest in some of our players too. It never hurts to have professional coaches in the environment.

“We are expecting it to be a football academy very similar to the one at AFC Sudbury or Histon.”

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Swaffham Town..Pictured: Tyger Smalls...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (17242972)

Young first team star Tyger Smalls is currently part of the Histon programme – on loan to Rovers – and hints at the talents a programme of this type can attract.

Smalls has scored five goals from his first 11 games for a good early return, but was unable to find the net on Saturday as Haverhill were defeated 1-0 at home to Swaffham Town in the league.

It saw Rovers once more fail to follow up on a big victory as the young squad continue to suffer from inconsistent results which has see a win-loss-win return in all but one match.

Rovers will be keen to carry that on for another week, with them set to travel to Brantham Athletic in the league on Saturday (3pm) looking to put the Swaffham loss behind them.

They are then due to face Mildenhall Town away on Tuesday night, looking to get revenge on the side that beat them 4-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this month.