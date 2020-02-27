Haverhill Rovers are ‘keen to continue the sort of form’ that saw them claim a 3-1 win at the weekend, with the side set to next host Saturday’s FA Vase quarter-finalists Wroxham.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side beat Walsham-le-Willows last Saturday to leave manager Marc Abbott in positive spirits ahead of Tuesday night’s visit from the fifth-placed Yachtsmen (7.45pm), who will travel fresh off the back of their sixth round proper tie in the Vase.

And this, Abbott believes, could be a boost to Rovers, particularly if their opposition bow out of the national competition before the arduous trip to Haverhill midweek, while his side enjoy a short break from fixtures.

He said: “We like these type of fixtures and, having lost one in nine games, will be keen to continue that sort of form.

“They will be off the back of their FA Vase game but also their travel to the game will be a tricky night for them.

“We want to win as many games of football from now until the season ending, we’re capable that’s for sure, of continuing the foundations we have set.

“It will be a great fixture to be part of, they have restructured their set-up and are a competitive side looking to reach that next level.

“They hold lots of good young players, mixed in with senior players so they’re a club that other teams are aspiring to be like.”

They are not the only side with a mix of young and experienced, with Rovers’ young guns Tom Stoker, Lawrence Porter and Ryan Gibbs netting a goal apiece against Walsham with the support of experienced players in Abbott, Luke Haines, Perry Moody and Ben Bradley.

Tom Debenham opened The Willows’ goalscoring account after just 10 minutes with a successful penalty kick before Stoker equalised 10 minutes later with an accurate header.

Porter put Rovers ahead a minute later from a Haines assist for a 2-1 scoreline, before the referee once more pointed at the spot as Haverhill conceded a second penalty.

But the Debenham effort rebounded off the crossbar to leave Rovers with the lead into the break.

Former Walsham forward Gibbs sealed the points in the 76th minute as he calmly lobbed the keeper from a long-range James Philps assist at the other end of the pitch.

Player-boss Abbott missed adding the cherry on top of his own birthday cake as he put a late penalty wide, but the team had already done enough for their first win in six.

Abbott continued: “We were really pleased as a group to get three points in very tough conditions.

“The manner in which the game started (with them going a goal down from a penalty in the first 15 minutes), we dealt with the adversity really well and kept at it when Walsham had the wind in their favour.

“The most satisfying area of the first half was (scoring) two goals against the wind.”

Gibbs’ goal moved him into second in the club’s top scorers list this campaign with seven, while Stoker recorded his fourth score and Porter his debut goal for Rovers.

Abbott added: “Young Tom Stoker has scored lots of different goals recently and is really taking his opportunity provided to him really well – he’s been an excellent young signing for the club.

“I was also very pleased for Lawrence Porter, who scored the second goal, but he’s been outstanding for us since I came to the club.

“He’s mature, wants to learn and improve and he has been key in terms of our new structure provided to the players.

“Ryan Gibbs and Tom provided us with lots of energy and forward running, Ryan scored a brilliant finish and was tough to play against all game.”

The club’s top scorer remains Tyger Smalls with 15 goals, who departed the club in December for Saffron Walden.

Rovers are currently on course to finish a second season with their top scorer no longer at the club; in 2018/19 it was Abbott himself who topped the leaderboard having left for St Neots Town.

