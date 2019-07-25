Haverhill Rovers Ladies will begin their new season on September 1, with their first ever match in the First Round Qualifying of the Women’s FA Cup.

The side, who are now eligible for the competition having been promoted to Tier 7 of the women’s football pyramid at the end of last season, will host higher-league side King’s Lynn Town at The New Croft.

Rovers will then play their opening fixture in the S-Tech Women’s Premiership (Cambridgeshire County League) the following Sunday on September 8, away to Cambridge City.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies first pre-season outing..Top row: Clair Andrews, Kayleigh Steed, Amy Evans, Chelsea White, Joeli Kirby, Hollie Turner, Lizzie Quigley..Bottom row: Georgina Westrope, Beth Harding, Charlotte Westrope, Shannon Chandler, Ella Terri, Julie Brown. (14176334)

Kayleigh Steed, who will be share managerial duties with new head coach Joe White, said: “I’m delighted to be in the FA Cup this year.

“After missing out last year we are ready and up for the challenge and playing someone from a different county will be something new, which we are all looking forward to.

“We are really pleased that it’s a home tie as well and hope that we can get some good support on the day.

“After being rejected last year, everyone is excited and we can’t wait to get going.”

The competition is open to all clubs at Tier 7 and above, with Rovers falling short of the minimum requirements last term.

But after a successful first season in the Championship South saw them to second place in the league and the security of promotion, they are now preparing to host a team that play in the league above, Division One of the Eastern Region Women’s Football League.

If they are to progress, the Second Round Qualifying will take place on Sunday, September 22.

They will kick off their league cup campaign on September 29, away to S-Tech Championship side Burwell Tigers Ladies.

Meanwhile the club have confirmed the re-signing of top scorers Joely Kirby (41 goals in 20 games) and Kayleigh Nolan (20 goals in 15 games) who together netted a near 50 per cent share of the team’s goal count across the season.

They will be joined by Clair Andrews who has also re-signed, as well as new signing Sophie Wing.

* Meanwhile, the men’s team have announced the departure of first-team player Harry Halls, who made 35 appearances for them in the 2018/19 season.

A club statement said: “The club would like to thank him for many years of loyal service as a ‘Rovers’ player and wish him success for the future.”

* New striker Ryan Gibbs hit a brace on Tuesday night as a visiting Rovers side beat Stanton FC 5-1.

They are due to host Little Oakley on Friday night (8pm) before welcoming Witham Town on Tuesday (7.45pm) in further pre-season friendlies.