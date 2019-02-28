Rovers Ladies on losing end of 12-goal thriller to exit League Cup

Haverhill Rovers were unable to follow up on last weekend’s Suffolk Women’s Cup last eight joy, with a 7-5 defeat at the quarter-final stage of the Cambridgeshire Women’s Football League Cup.

The women’s side, having reformed for the start of this season, were on the cusp of reaching their second semi-final of the season with the game, at home to Wisbech Town, ending 4-4 after 90 minutes.

But an incredible 30 minutes of extra-time followed, with both sides netting further, but Rovers Ladies falling short to exit the competition.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies host Wisbech Town in 1/4 finals of Cambs Women's League Cup comp Joely Kirby scores for Haverhill .The New Croft, Chalekstone Way, Haverhill Picture Mark Westley. (7396618)

It was a clash of two teams chasing their respective league titles, with Rovers sitting top of the Women’s Championship South – one of two regional divisions in the league’s second tier – while Wisbech sit second in the Championship North.

Both went into it having only tasted league defeat once.

And it proved to be a competitive encounter resulting in 12 goals, with prolific Championship South scorer Joely Kirby scoring twice to stretch her goal tally this season to 33 – 11 of which have come in cup ties.

Amy Evans also netted twice to extend her scoring record to seven this season with Julie Brown wrapping up the club’s scorers.

But seven goals from their opposition, four of which came in added time, ultimately sank Rovers’ hopes of reaching the last four of the league’s knockout cup in their first season together.

Club secretary Barbara Jones said: “It was always going to be a tough game. It truly was a great end-to-end game for the spectators to watch, resulting in 12 goals to boot.”

They return to league action this Sunday (2pm) away to Park Ladies FC – for the second of their three fixtures this season. They beat their opposition 7-2 in their first meeting on December 9.

Meanwhile, Haverhill Rovers Ladies have been drawn against Needham Market Women for the semi-final of the Suffolk Women’s Cup.

It will be played at Long Melford on Sunday, March 17.