Rovers Ladies set the pace in battle for league promotion

Haverhill Rovers Ladies interim manager is already thinking about the final game of the season – and the potential threats to their promotion campaign.

They return to league action for the first time in a month on Sunday, after three successive weekends of cup fixtures.

The Cambridgeshire Women’s and Girls County Football League Women’s Championship South team are away to Park Ladies FC on Sunday (2pm).

They go into the game on the back of a 9-2 away win to Isleham United in Group D of the Women’s League Cup, to remain top of their group with three wins from three. That follows their 3-2 away exit of the Division One Cup to St Ives Town Development.

It will be their first taste of league action since November 4, when they beat Isleham United 6-1 on the road, to remain top of their league after six fixtures – marking the halfway point of the season.

Kayleigh Steed said: “Promotion is still very much the aim and we feel we are still well on course.

“The battle is going to be between us and St Ives Town, they are the only team to have beaten us this season; and they’ve done it twice.

“We also play them in the last game of the season, so that’s going to be a good one.”

Steed admitted that the team are in ‘a lot of cup competitions’, but felt they provided numerous experiences and development opportunities for a team in their first season in competition.

She added: “It’s not been an easy start to life, we’ve already had a few players move on – lured to a higher league – and lost our manager so early in the season.

“But we haven’t let it affect us too much and I feel it actually bonded us together more, we feel like a real team.

“And the cup competitions mean we’re playing plenty of fixtures, otherwise there aren’t so many in the league – there are five teams in it and we play each other three times.

“So we will know four other teams really well but it’s great to also get games against other teams, teams and players you don’t know so well.

“That’s what it’s going to be like this weekend, we’ve never played Park Ladies before and so we’re not sure what to expect.

“It will be nice to face up against a side we don’t know on Sunday. It’s a great experience for us, we will have to adapt our tactics as we go but it’s also just exciting.”

Joely Kirby remains the club’s top scorer with an incredible 19 goals from just 10 outings this season, according to Steed, and has been crucial to the team’s impressive results.

She scored another haul in Sunday’s 9-2 victory, with a hat-trick for Catherine Upton and a goal apiece for Kayleigh Nolan as well as Steed.

“Joely is such an important player for us,” Steed added.

“Obviously her goal tally speaks for itself really, but she’s been absolutely brilliant so far and her experience has also really helped.

“As for me, I’m enjoying the coaching and I’m happy to carry on as interim manager for now.”