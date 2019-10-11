Haverhill Rovers Ladies are top of the S-Tech Women’s Premiership, after dispatching previous leaders ICA Sports.

The team beat ICA Sports by a big 5-1 scoreline last Sunday to take top spot in the standings and remain the only side in the league not to have dropped any points so far.

Both teams went into it unbeaten and with Rovers in second position in the table, to suggest a more competitive game than the scoreline suggests.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers Ladies v Kings Lynn Town Ladies in the 1st round qualifiers of the FA Cup...Pictured: Kayleigh Steed....PICTURE: Mecha Morton ... (18783063)

But head coach Joe White is keen to remain level-headed about Rovers’ progress, aware that his team have played just three league fixtures.

“It was a very good result,” he said. “We put together a full performance for probably the first time this season, with our defence working every bit as hard as the attack.

“It’s great to see everyone starting to play well together and individually.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers Ladies v Kings Lynn Town Ladies in the 1st round qualifiers of the FA Cup...Pictured: Joely Kirby....PICTURE: Mecha Morton ... (18783024)

“But at this stage of the season, first against second doesn’t mean much – they could have played the weakest teams, or the strongest, so it’s hard to tell if that’s the toughest game we’ll have this season or not.

“I think we will now have a target on our backs though; we’re already the team to beat.

“That’s a good thing in my book, it adds pressure and makes them work harder in training as well as on the field. But we need to keep our feet on the ground and not get ahead of ourselves.

“Top six was the target before the start of the season and we’re going to stick with that.”

Assistant coach Kayleigh Steed opened the scoring from the penalty spot before a brace from Kayleigh Nolan and goal apiece for Joely Kirby and young substitute Georgia England wrapped up the comfortable victory.

White added: “It’s good to not be relying on just one or two star players and the goals came from good creative build up.

“We used the ball well and looked good.”

Rovers are set to travel to Peterborough Northern Star Ladies Reserves in the league on Sunday (2pm).