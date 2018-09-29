Rovers Ladies thrash team from higher league in the cup

Sian Cotrell after scoring 5 goals for Haverhill Rovers in 8-3 defeat of Fulbourn Women in 2018 Women's League Cup (4375194)

Haverhill Rovers Ladies have staked a big claim on this season’s Cambridgeshire County Football League Women’s League Cup, with a massive 8-3 victory over Fulbourn Institute Bluebirds First Women.

The Women’s Championship South team were at home to the higher-league side, scoring eight goals to prove why manager Darryl Tate has tipped them for immediate promotion.

Returning striker Sian Cottrell scored five, boosted by one each for Abbi Griffin, Joely Kirby – who netted a hat-trick in the club’s last outing – and Hayley Turner.

Rovers are in Group D of the competition, alongside two other teams from the same division and two from the league’s top flight, the Women’s Premiership.

They will next face Burwell Tigers away on October 28 – having already beaten them 5-0 in the league.

The team return to league action on Sunday, away to Cambridge Rangers (11am), brimming with confidence from their early performances.

Tate said: “You have to be feeling good about the next game after this result.

“We got no injuries and we are nearly at full-strength this weekend – we’re off the mark in both competitions and our confidence is quickly building.

“It’s a great thing to stay unbeaten in all competitions, even if it is still quite early on."

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers Ladies v Burwell Tigers..Pictured: Haverhill Rovers...(*Note - No team Sheet*)..PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4193363)

Tate added: “Fulbourn are a higher-league side and they took us a little by surprise on Sunday.

“They came out of the blocks very quickly and dominated the first 15 minutes – we were two goals down before I’d even found my seat in the dugout.

“But we got back into it and went in ahead at half-time.

“And then we ran away with it in the second half – Sian was named Player of the Match, she was brilliant on her return from injury and will be an important player for us.

“The result is a great marker of where we are. There’s still work to be done, we went two-nil down after all, but the big thing is that we won.

“So it’s an early sign of what we could be capable of, definitely more than a match for the Premiership teams.”

He said it was also ‘great to see’ more than 50 spectators at The New Croft on Sunday, as interest in the women’s game grows lcoally.

“There were people all the way down the side of the 3G pitch,” he said.

l Haverhill Rovers Under 13 Blues beat club rivals Rovers Under 13 Youth 99 5-0 for the right to progress to round two of the Suffolk Cup.

Carrying on where they left off last week, Blues dominated possession and carried the greater threat with first half goals from Jayden Sullivan and Harry Jones to give them the edge in a feisty encounter.

Despite Youth 99 creating more chances in the second half, the game was put beyond doubt with further goals from Harry Jones, completing his hat-trick in a man of the match performance, and Ben Parnell making it five for the Blues.

But a sterling performance from the Youth 99 ‘keeper prevented further goals.