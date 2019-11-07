Rovers Ladies to vie for cup quarters in winning form

Head coach Joe White believes his team can afford to go into Sunday’s Cambridgeshire Women’s League Cup second round ‘confident’ of victory.

The S-Tech Women’s Premiership side are due to host Pinchbeck United, who ply their trade in the league’s Championship, on Sunday (2pm) as the teams vie for a place in the last eight.

Rovers will go into it on the back of a six-match winning streak across all competitions; their only defeat of the season came in the first game, an FA Cup fixture against higher-league King’s Lynn Town.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies first pre-season outing.Amy Evans.Rovers v Royston Development.. (20948866)

But, since then, the squad have gone from strength to strength, including last Sunday’s hard-fought 3-2 win at home to Ketton Ladies to remain the only unbeaten side in the league.

“It was one of those games where we conceded too easily and didn’t use the ball the way we should have, but we won anyway,” White said.

“And that’s a huge show of their character, their backs were against the wall and they found a way out.

“Those are the sort of games that show you, as a manager, what you’ve got in your team, and we’ve shown we have bags of character and drive.

“Normally it’s three or four of your squad that are winners but we showed on Sunday that we have that in almost every player.

“I think we have to go in to the Pinchbeck game confident with how we have played and how we have done.

“It’s a chance to keep that winning run going, we don’t want to lose, winning becomes a habit after all.”

Kayleigh Nolan put the women ahead against Ketton before the team conceded from a long ball into the box.

Amy Evans then put Rovers 2-1 ahead as she mopped up a ricochetting ball in the box but Ketton were able to once more equalise.

White said the winning goal was ‘worthy’ of three points, with Evans firing in her second – and the team’s third – from 25 yards out to win the game and make it five wins from five in the league.