Haverhill Rovers have ‘higher expectations’ than ever, despite losing their top goal scorers in a short space of time.

Player-boss Marc Abbott told the Echo last week that the squad would not miss the goals from their departed top scorers – and so it proved on Saturday, with a 4-2 home defeat of third-in-the-league Wroxham.

It is only the second time this season the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club have netted four goals in 90 minutes and sees them into tenth position after 16 outings.

Haverhill Rovers v Wroxham - Marc Abbott celebrates his goal.Pic - Richard Marsham. (5872603)

The result is despite losing the two players that have scored almost 50 per cent of their goals this term, in Prince Mutswunguma (Soham Town Rangers) and Mikey Davis (Cambridge City).

But a brace from captain Marc Abbott, and one each for defenders Jemel Fox and Jake Noble, saw them return from Norfolk on Saturday with maximum points, to back up Abbott’s claim of ‘no concerns’ over their future goal count.

And the club’s newest joint top scorer also added that they will travel to Hadleigh United this Saturday (3pm) full of confidence but aware of the potential pitfalls at Millfield.

Haverhill Rovers v Wroxham - Marc Abbott.Pic - Richard Marsham. (5872614)

He said: “Sitting in tenth currently reflects positively on the work happening at the club, and we’re only looking to progress on from here.

“We’re realistic with grounded players but the difference that we possess now is that we have players who are willing to perform week in week out, regardless of different weather conditions etc.

“And the expectations in the squad are higher than previously too. We have the opportunity and potential to finish as high as we want, we have shown we’re adaptable with systems and styles of play, which is what all good teams need.

“We have an aim to reach and we hope to deliver.

Haverhill Rovers v Wroxham - Mark Lovell.Pic - Richard Marsham. (5872591)

“Hadleigh won’t be taken lightly. Knowing Shane Wardley (manager), he will demand high standards and will also be preparing his squad to win the fixture.

“We know with the league being as open as it is, we will have to perform.

“Mentally it’s a different fixture, however we must be professional and hard working to pick up the three points that we want.

Haverhill Rovers v Wroxham - Jemel Fox.Pic - Richard Marsham. (5872594)

“The players are already looking ahead to the next game, they’re keen, motivated and looking to take as many points as possible leading up to Christmas.”

The New Croft residents have an encouraging run of fixtures to the end of the year, against sides in the lower half of the league table, as they prepare to face four of the bottom six teams.

And, while Abbott will ensure his team do not go take this lightly, he said the team’s recent performance at home against Wroxham boded well.

Haverhill Rovers v Wroxham - Graeme Turner.Pic - Richard Marsham. (5872605)

“Our performance was full of forward running and forward passing, we were full of energy throughout the game and were a constant threat for Wroxham,” he said.

“They were a side that had quality, were good breaking through and also clever in forward areas.

“But we’re a tough team to beat currently and the changing room is a really positive one right now.”

The win marked the team’s first home victory since October 30, when they beat Ely City 2-1, with all of their recent points coming on the road.

Haverhill Rovers v Wroxham - Ben Bradley.Pic - Richard Marsham. (5872612)

Rovers worked hard to overturn that recent trend on Saturday, with Abbott striking an early volley past the Wroxham ‘keeper to put them on the front foot.

But the visitors equalised on the half-hour mark before back-up shot stopper James Philp – standing in for the concussed Mitchell Ware – quickly prevented a second.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, Jemel Fox found the back of the net from a goalmouth scramble to go into the break 2-1 ahead.

Returning to a wet and windy pitch for the second period, Rovers again scored first, as Abbott converted a penalty given for a foul on Mark Lovell.

Wroxham pulled one back shortly after, but it was the home team that had the final word to wrap up the win; Jake Noble getting on the end of a Rovers corner, sidefooting it into goal from an unmarked position at the near post.

Abbott said: “With Jemel, Nobby and me scoring twice, it shows the hard work in which Mark Lovell and Graeme Turner are providing for the team currently.

“They are playing with their backs to goal really well and have kept us higher up the pitch for longer periods.”