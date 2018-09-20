Rovers ready for huge FA Cup game

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers (H) v Long Melford (L) in the FA Cup..Pictured: Marc Abbott (H)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4266956)

Marc Abbott believes his side can defy the odds this weekend on home turf and make it to the next round of the FA Cup.

Haverhill Rovers host Leatherhead on Saturday (3pm) in the Second Round Qualifying of the Emirates FA Cup, with £9,000 at stake.

But The New Croft side are the firm underdogs as they welcome a team who play two levels up the non-league pyramid in the Bostik League Premier Division.

Player-boss Abbott said he hopes the match will attract another healthy crowd, having been pleased by the response of the club’s supporters to his call for more feet through the gates.

TWELFTH MAN: Marc Abbott is delighted with attendance and hopes to see a good crowd again (Picture: Mecha Morton)

They have enjoyed an average crowd of 290 across their four FA Cup fixtures so far (including the 2-1 replay win at Long Melford last Wednesday) and Abbott wants to again boost the home advantage with a strong 12th man.

He said: “Naturally it is by far our biggest game of the season and we’re one of only a handful of Thurlow Nunn clubs left in the competition now.

“It’s a great opportunity being at home to progress, but we understand it’ll be tough as Leatherhead will have quality all over the pitch.

“We will head into the game looking to make it difficult for them.

“With the support the players have had recently from the crowds in this competition, The New Croft will be a positive place and the players will thrive off that backing.”

CELEBRATION TIME: Haverhill Rovers' Ben Bradley (left) celebrates opening the scoring with team-mate Jemel Fox Picture: Kevin Pengelly (4266938)

This Saturday’s fixture will be the side’s sixth consecutive FA competition match, with Rovers alternating between FA Cup and FA Vase matches – and have not played a league encounter since their one-all draw at Newmarket on August 21.

But, following their 4-3 away loss to Southend Manor in the Second Round Qualifying of the FA Vase last Saturday, that run will come to an end after Saturday’s home fixture.

It means they go into the Leatherhead game on the back of a loss, albeit a narrow one, after falling foul of Southend’s clinical striker Nathan Dewberry.

He netted after just seven minutes to take the lead before he found a second after 16 minutes.

But Rovers quickly pulled a goal back; Ben Bradley reacting quickly to a miss-hit ball to beat the home ‘keeper, before getting themselves back on terms with a 36th minute equaliser.

Bradley was again the key man as he fired Rovers back into the match before the visitors then found themselves a goal ahead as Jemel Fox fed Mark Lovell for a tap-in.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Madon & Tiptoe in the FA Cup..Pictured: Haverhill celebrate their winning goal ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4232028)

But, just a minute before the break, Southend made it 3-3 as Dewbury completed his hat-trick in the goal-heavy half.

The deciding goal did not come until the 82nd minute, as Rovers fell to a late loss, with Dewbury’s shot unfortunately deflecting into the net to seal Rovers’ exit from the knock-out competition.