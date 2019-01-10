Haverhill Rovers are without a fixture this weekend in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, following a goalless draw at home to Norwich United in their last outing.

Marc Abbott’s squad remain unbeaten in three, with victory in their last two matches of 2018 ahead of Saturday’s 0-0 tie, to set-up a visit from relegation-embattled Hadleigh United on January 19.

Rovers sit a mid-table ninth, having secured nine wins from their 21 league matches so far this season, with five draws and seven losses.

Abbott also now tops the club’s list of goal scorers this term, with nine goals from his 21 appearances – and has been joined by Mark Lovell’s six-goal tally from 25 appearances.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Long Melford..Pictured: Ben Tait (H) and Jake Jackson (L)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6388002)

But neither were able to break the deadlock on Saturday, in a game that became a midfield battle between the two sides just six points apart in the league.

There were numerous Norwich corners in the first half and some close calls for Haverhill after the break, but the game seemed destined to end without a score.

The corners for the away side in the first half were either cleared or headed over the home bar, with their best chance coming in the 36th minute as they countered in numbers, but the move ended with home goalkeeper James Philp dropping low to smother a 12-yard deflected effort from Haydn Davis.

Alfie Carroll almost got the hosts a goal after 57 minutes, with Ryan Yallop’s corner from the left headed down and towards goal by Carroll but it went just wide of the bottom right corner.

Philp saved Liam Jackson’s effort on 67 minutes as the away side came close, but the best chance of the final stages came in front of the Norwich goalmouth.

Jamie Judge put the ball in low from the left, but it proved too far for a fully stretched Lovell to reach as Rovers recorded their only nil-nil draw of the season so far.