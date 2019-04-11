Haverhill Rovers have ended a barren scoring run with two goals – and three points – as they inflicted the league double over Thetford Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on Tuesday.

The team in 12th hosted 15th-placed Thetford searching for their first goal in four attempts, finding two courtesy of a Graeme Turner first-half brace.

The 2-1 victory mirrored the reverse fixture on October 27, while also marking the return of Ryan Weaver to The New Croft in a Rovers shirt, as the home side picked up their first league win in five.

Rovers celebrate their winning goal in the 2-1 home win over Thetford Town (9/4/19). Picture: Clive Pearson (8414969)

Joint-manager Dario Seminerio said: “It was a very good win and well deserved. It’s a good win because we are 100 per cent safe now, we cannot go down. I made all the calculations and 43 points means you are safe.

“But obviously we want to still try to climb the table. I think it will be hard to catch 10th now, especially as Newmarket (10th) won too, but 11th is still a good season.”

The side travel to Stowmarket Town on Saturday (3pm) hoping to again emulate the success of the first half of the season, beating Stowmarket 2-1 in the reverse fixture in September.

Seminerio said: “We are still trying to get as high as possible in the season. Stowmarket are a tough side but anything can happen.

“Now we are safe, it is an opportunity to try things, and to give our U18s an opportunity to play and see who is more or less ready to step up. We are going to use our next four games to try and identify which (of our U18s) are ready for the jump.”

On Tuesday, Turner calmly beat the Thetford keeper in the 14th minute in a rare early trip into the Thetford half.

Graeme Turner (R) who scored both goals in in the 2-1 home win over Thetford Town (9/4/19). Picture: Clive Pearson (8414971)

The score sparked a positive period of play for Rovers but, after Jon Carver prevented an almost certain second score from Turner as he was clear down the left before Carver managed to track back and block a shot, it was Thetford that next scored.

Nathan Clarke took advantage of a Jake Noble error on the front post, scoring from close range. But Turner found his second shortly before the break, with a looping header from just inside the area dropping into the bottom left corner.

The second half was goalless, with Thetford increasingly piling on the pressure for an equaliser but running out of time.

“We put a lot of work into training and then we played the way we wanted to play,” Seminerio added.

“We should have scored more though, especially in the first half, but I’m still happy with two goals and the win.

“It’s good to see better football and better ideas, it isn’t easy to take a job mid-season and try to implement new ideas, it takes time.”

Rovers: Bugg, Halls, Hall (Tait 66’), Noble, Holmes (c), Carroll, Laird, Turner (Judge 66’), Weaver, Bennett (McKay 90’). Unused: Micklewright, Young

Attendance: 92

Echo Man of the Match: Graeme Turner – calm and composed in front of goal to end team’s scoreless run