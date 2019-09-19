Haverhill Rovers once more showed their resilient character, responding to the weekend’s Buildbase FA Vase exit with a six-goal victory over Godmanchester Rovers in the league on Tuesday night.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club lost 2-0 to Colney Heath in second round qualifying on Saturday to suffer another cup defeat of the season to the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side.

They had hoped to overturn the disappointment of their 6-1 loss to Colney in the FA Cup, but the Hertfordshire side proved too strong once more.

Despite the loss, there were signs of how far the young team have already come in a short space of time under the guidance of manager Fergus O’Callaghan, with better football on display.

And they backed that up with a resounding victory over divisional rivals Goddy on Tuesday night, with a 6-2 win seeing them secure the ‘league double’. Rovers also beat them 2-0 in the reverse leg away on the opening day of the season in August.

An amazing evening at The New Croft, sadly only seen by Haverhill’s lowest home crowd of the season so far, saw the hosts take a 4-0 first half lead, Jordan Palmer score a first half hat trick, three penalty kicks and eight goals in total before the final whistle blew.

The first spot kick went Haverhill’s way on 19 minutes after Tyger Smalls was brought down inside the area, Palmer stepping up only for goalkeeper Niall Conroy to get a strong right hand to the ball; however, the ball went straight up into the air and Palmer side footed the rebound into the net.

Seven minutes later Palmer had his second, Max Dinnell’s pinpoint cross from the right finding him and his header back from where the cross came from sent Conroy the other way.

Shortly afterwards Palmer got his third goal 17 minutes after his first, this time Palmer himself being fouled in the area, this time by Conroy as he went to the right of goal, and this time Conroy was sent the wrong way as the kick found the net.

The fourth goal came from Ben Tait two minutes later after he latched on to Smalls’ through ball, outpaced a defender and then, from right of goal, slotted the ball into the far bottom left corner.

James Hall netted for Godmanchester before the break to make it 4-1 at half time.

On 57 minutes Tait scored his second of the evening, firing in from the edge of the area into the top right corner after a square ball from Dinnell, Godmanchester making it 5-2 on 66 minutes when they were awarded a penalty kick themselves after a challenge by Henry Hall on Reece King, Jack Chandler sending ‘keeper Toby Egan the wrong way.

Smalls scored the final goal of an amazing night two minutes later, Harrison Moore side footing the ball to Palmer, whose first time back heel found the path of the on running Smalls and his first time effort found the far right side of the net.

Haverhill Rovers will host Swaffham Town on Saturday (3pm), hoping to record back-to-back wins for just the second time.