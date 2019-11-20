Haverhill Rovers Ladies crashed out of the Suffolk Women’s Cup at the first hurdle on Sunday, with a 4-1 defeat away to Brantham Athletics Ladies.

The S-Tech Women’s Premiership side were hosted by their Suffolk Women’s League counterparts in the second round clash, with the visitors hopeful of replicating the form which saw them all the way to the semi-final last season, in their first season in competition.

But it was not to be as, despite a Rovers goal from Charlotte Westrope, they conceded four scores to exit in their first match in the tournament, having received a bye in the first round.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies first pre-season outing.Charlotte Westrope.Rovers v Royston Development.. (21925653)

Sixteen-year-old Hannah Doyle was named Player of the Match for a solid performance in midfield.

It was just their second defeat of the season in all competitions so far – having also exited the FA Cup at the first hurdle in their first match of the season – before going from strength to strength since.

Head coach Joe White said: “Everything isn’t going to go your way from August all the way through to April.

“There’s going to be speed bumps along the way. It’s now about bouncing back and showing we can be more ruthless.

“Excited to see us put it right next week.”

Rovers Ladies are set to return to league action on Sunday at home to St Ives Town Development (2pm) as they look to continue their winning league march.

They are the only unbeaten side in the Cambridgeshire women’s league’s top flight although are currently second in the standings to Leverington Sports Ladies on goal difference – but have a game in hand.

After a disjointed start to the calendar, fixtures are now scheduled every week for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile in the Suffolk Cup second round, Haverhill Rovers Ladies Community’s home game against Beccles Town Ladies was postponed due to the wet weather and has been rescheduled for December 1.