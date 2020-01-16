Former Walsham-le-Willows forward Ryan Gibbs sealed a stunning comeback for Haverhill Rovers as they came back from a three goal deficit away to his previous club to win 4-3 on Saturday.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash was played in high stakes, as Walsham boss Fergus O’Callaghan faced the club he began the season with while Gibbs made a return to The Willows.

And it was his brace that proved the difference, opening and closing Rovers’ goalscoring account, with further goals for James McCabe and returning fan favourite Luke Haines.

11/01/2020. Walsham le Willows, UK. ..Football action from Walsham-le-Willows v Haverhill Rovers..Marc Abbott (HR) ..Photo by Mark Bullimore. (26481139)

Rovers conceded three goals in the first eight minutes of the fixture to look down and out early on, but Marc Abbott’s side fought valiantly to score four unanswered goals to eventually win at Summer Road.

And yet the game had looked out of reach after a rampant start by O’Callaghan’s The Willows led them to a significant advantage.

Haines was caught dawdling in defence which led to Kieran Hagan capitalising and putting an inch perfect cross into Craig Jennings to tap in at the back post before Walsham went 2-0 up thanks to winger Jack Spampanato.

Spampanato produced a great bit of skill on the byline to get away from Rovers’ Henry Hall, before composing himself to slot home after his shot took a slight deflection.

It was three just a minute later when a Walsham corner was only half cleared to Jennings on the edge of the box who rifled home into the roof of the net to double his tally.

But the comeback started on the 15-minute mark when Walsham goalkeeper Dan Stobbart fumbled a straight forward save into the path of Gibbs, who possessed a killer striker’s instinct to get there ahead of anyone else to get his first of the game.

It was 3-2 inside 20 minutes after James McCabe unleashed a low driven shot from 25 yards out to sneak in off the inside of the post and remained to the break.

Haines levelled proceedings with a curled shot under pressure midway through the second half, before Gibbs secured a remarkable comeback after the ball ghosted the Walsham defence and fell to the number nine to slot home from six yards out.

Despite conceding three, Mitchell Ware had a strong game in the Haverhill net and pulled off one of the saves of the season as he produced – what can only be described as – a leap of faith across his line to deny Walsham from six yards out with a phenomenal outstretched save.

Player-boss Abbott said: “The players showed fantastic courage, it was really important that we went in at half-time 3-2 down as, if it was four, it would have been game over.

“I thought Ryan Gibbs was phenomenal and Justin Leavers (on his returning debut) was excellent.

“There was just so many great performances; it’s a credit to them all.”

