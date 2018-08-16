Rovers striker ‘buzzing’ at memory of BBC match

PROUD MOMENT: Mark Lovell with son Gabriel ahead of the Haverhill FA Cup derby

Success on a football pitch seems to come naturally for Mark Lovell, who was ‘buzzing’ after winning his first Haverhill derby.

It was only two years ago that Lovell got involved in the ‘beautiful game’, having spent his twenties working abroad.

He watched a few games at The New Croft before joining friends at Haverhill Borough Reserves for the remainder of the 2016/17 season.

Things have just got better and better on the pitch, with the 31-year-old helping West Wratting to a maiden Kershaw Premier title in his first full season in the sport before moving to Rovers for this season.

And now he has been part of the side that beat rivals Borough 2-0 at home in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday, a match made even bigger by BBC cameras live-streaming it via the BBC Sport website.

He said: “It was very special to walk out in the FA Cup on the BBC, playing at Step 5 and with my boy Gabriel in my arms.

“It was a really big moment and not one I ever expected to happen to me.”

Lovell spent seven years in the Royal Marines, including several tours in Afghanistan, before resigning and moving into the private security sector.

He mainly worked off the coast of Somalia, protecting ships as they crossed areas at high risk of piracy – a far cry from non-league Saturday football.

But, when he left and came back to the UK in 2016, he soon found himself missing the camaraderie of navy life.

So he joined Borough Reserves for the social aspect, never expecting to one day take the field in an FA Cup match live-streamed for a national audience.

The forward said: “I didn’t expect to do anything but have a bit of a kick around really, I knew time was limited – I was 29 years old.

“So the past two years have been incredible, my first full season saw me part of a team that won a league and now I’ve been on the BBC.

“So all that’s left is helping Rovers to a best league finish, I would love to be able to help a mid-table finish or better.”