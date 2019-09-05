There was a large crowd of over 200 at The Culina Hub New Croft to watch the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division derby encounter against a rejuvenated Mildenhall side who claimed their third successive league victory on the night with a 4-1 win, writes Bryan Jones.

It was less positive news for the home team, as they lost their second league match in a row – after the 6-2 Hadleigh United defeat – while shipping 10 goals with a return of three.

They had hoped to follow-up on their 5-2 win in the FA Vase on Saturday but were instead on the end of a four goal loss.

For the first 25 minutes there were chances at both ends, which saw Tyger Smalls terrorise the visitors with his pace and skills, while Hall's Valter Rocha demonstrated his ability to frustrate for Mildenhall with a total energy performance.

It was one of Rocha's piercing runs that caused the home defence to make an error and Tommy Robinson was presented with an empty goal which he dutifully filled to take the lead.

The visitors pushed hard for a second and a Turner free kick was brilliantly saved by Jamie Young and again a few minutes later an even better save from a snap turn and shot from the busy Rocha.The same player rifled a shot against the post in the 44th minute.

In between this onslaught, Luke Haines was unlucky not to get an equaliser when he hit a rasping shot which was heading for the top left hand corner only to see the hand of keeper Jake Hayhoe tip it over the bar.

Rovers were fortunate to go in just a goal down at the break.

The second half saw the visitors seize the initiative with their second goal on 58 minutes from Ben Nolan following some slack marking in defence. This sparked a mini revival from Rovers as Smalls beat four players on a solo run and smashed home the best goal of the match to give the home side some hope.

But it was not to be as the talented young Nolan completed a fine hat trick for Mildenhall with goals two and three in the 68th and 82nd minute to put the result beyond the Haverhill lads with the time running out.

Smalls had another great game and there were also great performances from keeper James Young – with Toby Egan still sidelined with a head injury – and Haines, who was denied a hat trick with three outstanding saves from Mildenhall keeper Hayhoe.

Rovers: James Young, Sam Mills, Jemel Fox (Henry Hall, 90') K.Michaels, Alfie Carroll, Lawrence Porter, Max Dinnell (Ben Tait, 69') Luke Haines, Jordan Palmer (Brandon McKay, 82'), Josh Revell, Tyger Smalls.

Attendance: 204