Despite a 4-1 loss away to Godmanchester Rovers on Friday night, Haverhill Rovers’ joint-manager believes they are a Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division top 10 side.

Dario Seminerio said the score did not reflect the competitive nature of the game and, although the result condemned them to a drop into the bottom half of the league in 13th position, he expects them to quickly bounce back.

But, after Tuesday’s rescheduled game at FC Clacton was again postponed due to floodlight problems, Rovers will be attempting to bounce back against the league leaders Histon, who are due to travel to The New Croft on Saturday (3pm).

FOOTBALL - Walsham Le Willows v Haverhill Rovers..Pictured: Jamie Judge (H) scores for Haverhill...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.. (7599379)

“It’s all good experience,” Seminerio said. “Every season you know you will play the league leaders twice so it doesn’t really matter when.

“Of course the game will be very hard and we need to be more compact and not concede as many, we need to learn fast.

“We are the underdogs, they are a very hard team to play but we are of course still aiming to win and believe we can.”

He added that he is keen to see the team score in open play, having presided over a period where the club only seem to net from set-pieces.

This was again true at Godmanchester, with Luke Haines finding the net from a free kick.

“It’s just like that sometimes,” he said. “And obviously it’s something we’re good at, but I would like to see them score their first open play goal since I became manager.”

* Meanwhile in the Women’s Championship South of the Cambridgeshire County League, Haverhill Rovers Ladies rallied after their semi-final cup disappointment last weekend to record a heavy 7-0 away victory.

They beat Park Ladies for their fifth successive league win to remain top of the league standings, although closest rival St Ives Town – the only league side to inflict defeat this season – have games in hand.

Rovers host Cambridge Rangers (2pm) on Sunday.