Rovers target best ever FA Cup run

COMFORTABLE: Haverhill Rovers gaffer Marc Abbott has said he felt his side were stronger than previous meetings of the two teams (Picture: Richard Marsham)

It’s fighting talk from Haverhill Rovers manager Marc Abbott following his side’s 2-0 FA Cup home win over New Croft rivals Haverhill Borough, as he targets a run in the competition.

In front of 602 spectators and BBC cameras – who live-streamed the game via the BBC Sport website – the Step 5 side secured their place in the preliminary round with a comfortable victory over their neighbours.

It was played in a backdrop of recent tension at The New Croft, after Borough were demoted from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division – where Rovers remain – to the First Division North, as the FA deemed their pitch below the necessary requirements.

The result has spurred Abbott on to replicate, or even surpass, the club’s best-ever FA Cup run of 2006/07, which ended with a 4-0 home defeat to Aldershot Town in the fourth qualifying round.

He said: “We’re a good side and the players we have brought in are very talented and have a great commitment to the club.

“They train hard and the first team are definitely heading in the right direction.

“All the supporters and the BBC cameras have all seen that, so we have to continue like this now.

“It would be nice to have an FA Cup run this year – I was involved in the Aldershot game at The Old Croft and that was a massive game, it would be brilliant for the club if we could try to reach or even surpass that.

“There’s no pressure, although it’s a big thing for us financially, so we’re just hoping for a good run.

“Mikey Davis is calm and composed on the ball, he’s been a really bright player, and I think Perry Moody and Martyn Farrant have really taken us to the next step and that’s not even including Sam Holmes or Ryan Geoghegan, so we have a really solid base to build on this season.

“We have a few tough league fixtures next, Framlingham away on Saturday (3pm) and then Newmarket away on Tuesday night (7.45pm), but Jake Noble and others are back.

“Our squad is stronger and more competitive than it’s been in a long time and, as far as we are concerned, it’s only the last result that matters.”

A goal in each half proved the difference for the home team, with victory setting up a preliminary round home tie against Maldon & Tiptree on Saturday, August 25 (3pm).

It began evenly, with both teams a little reserved as they tried to find their rhythm.

And, as the game went on, it was Rovers who became increasingly dominant as Borough struggled to find gaps in their defence.

The first goal came from former Borough man Mikey Davis after 34 minutes, as he took the ball to the edge of the box before unleashing a low shot across goal and past the outstretched ‘keeper’s fingers.

With Borough’s target man Rory Bone looking isolated up front, opportunities came few and far between for the visitors despite plenty of effort.

After the break, Rovers were forced to track back as Borough looked to begin a fightback, but their attacking energy dissipated as soon as Rovers’ new signing Prince Mutsunguma solidified his top performance with a goal after 66 minutes, a little against the run of play.

His first goal for the club in competition, and the second score for Rovers, killed off the challenge posed by the visitors as the final quarter of the match seemed to be prolonging the inevitable.

Borough manager Scott Hiskey said: “Congratulations to Rovers for going through.

“But Rory (Bone) was isolated up front and we identified that at half-time.

“Both of our wide men were creating too much width and we needed to get more narrow.

“We started to pick up a few injuries and tiredness, they were just a little bit fitter than us all over the pitch.

“Mentally I think we were with them, but it came down to a bit of quality in the final third where they beat us.

“In my opinion, Rory can score 20/30 goals this season, but it’s also down to what’s around him.

“We have got to change the mentality and keep up the positivity now, because the season has not started great for us.

“No pressure from opening losses, we have got new players, new management, everything about us is raw and fresh and we need some time to develop that.

“It will all come good and it will all click together so I am asking for patience from the supporters, to give us time to find our feet.”

Borough next host Mulbarton Wanders on Saturday (3pm).