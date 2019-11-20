With 29 minutes left of Saturday’s home derby against Newmarket Town, Haverhill Rovers were 3-1 in front and looked to be on course for a first home victory under the manager of James Bloomfield.

But as it transpired, Rovers came out of the encounter with nothing, shipping three late goals as the Jockeys – managed by former Haverhill boss Michael Shinn – made the short journey home with a 4-3 victory in tow.

First-half goals from Jemel Fox and Henry Hall sent Haverhill into the break in the ascendancy. Newmarket’s Ross Paterson halved the deficit shortly after the restart, only for Rovers’ teenage sensation Tyger Smalls to restore the two-goal advantage from the penalty spot in the 61st minute.

Haverhill Rovers v Newmarket Town - Haverhills Henry Hall celebrates his goal..Pic - Richard Marsham. (21789133)

However, the away side rallied with goals from James Seymour and Paterson again levelling up the scoreline, before substitute Scott Paterson completed the comeback seven minutes from time.

Speaking after the final whistle, Bloomfield said: “The players will be disappointed without a doubt.

“It is a derby game and your mentality has to be strong. I thought we did that well for the majority of it, and there was just small moments when the goals came and that lapse of concentration – possibly due to their age – hindered us.

Haverhill Rovers v Newmarket Town - Haverhills Jemel Fox and Mildenhalls Jordan Foster.Pic - Richard Marsham. (21789147)

“Panic sets in a little bit, especially after you concede a goal. We should be less afraid but it’s hard.

“They have got a good side with some good players, but it is a game we shouldhave won. I actually think we deserved to win, but we allowed them to keep slinging balls into the box from that deep and it’s why we lost, because we did not stop that ball from coming in.”

There was not even 60 seconds on the clock when Newmarket created their first chance of the afternoon with former Rovers forward Mark Lovell sending a header from Jack Watson’s delivery skidding just wide of the post.

Six minutes later Ross Paterson fired over when he might have done better before Lovell was once again involved, this time seeing his low shot smartly stopped by Haverhill goalkeeper Toby Egan.

Gallery1

All of that domination counted for very little, though, because in the 14th minute the home side broke the deadlock with their first meaningful attack.

Recent arrival Josh Lucraft spread the play out wide to the right for Sam Mills, whose dangerous cross was turned in at the back post by fellow full-back Jemel Fox.

The goal seemed to disrupt Newmarket’s rhythm, and when earlier they had been moving the ball around with authority, passes were suddenly going astray.

A good save from Alex Archer thwarted Ben Tait from close range in the 24th minute, but Newmarket’s number one was beaten again on the stroke of half-time. Henry Hall’s effort from 25 yards out bounced just in front of Archer, and he is likely to be a bit disappointed to have not kept it out.

At the start of the second half, Rovers’ Tomasz Siemienczuk spurned a golden opportunity to make it 3-0 when put through in the clear, but he curled his shot wide of the upright.

And soon after – in the 54th minute – Newmarket reduced the arrears thanks to Ross Paterson’s driven strike from 10 yards out.

Barely a minute later Jordan Foster should have drawn the away side level but with the Haverhill defence appealing for an offside flag that was not forthcoming, he lifted the ball over the top from close range.

And Newmarket were duly punished in the 61st minute by the lively Smalls, who after being fouled inside the box by Seymour dusted himself down to dispatch the resultant penalty.

At this point it was throw caution to the wind time for Newmarket, who got themselves to within a goal again in the 64th minute courtesy of Seymour’s back-post header, followed by Ross Paterson’s volleyed equaliser 10 minutes later.

Newmarket now looked the more likely side to win the contest and that proved to be the case in the 84th minute when Scott Paterson’s scuffed effort trickled into the bottom corner.

Rovers: Egan, Mills, Fox, Lucraft, Proctor, Carroll, Tait, Siemienczuk, Smalls, Dinnell (Iron 63’), Hall

Attendance: 189

Echo Man of the Match – Tyger Smalls: Caused a number of problems for the Newmarket defence and got the goal his performance deserved

* Haverhill bowed out of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup on Tuesday night, going down 2-1 at home to lower-league Hackney Wick, who are 16th in the First Division South.

Proctor scored Rovers’ goal.