Haverhill Rovers are due to play their first league fixture in three weeks, to follow up on a 3-1 win away to Walsham-le-Willows last month.

The side in 14th in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division will travel to 10th-placed Whitton United on Saturday (3pm) for their first outing since February 22, with last week’s midweek visit from Wroxham postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The gap in fixtures has caused frustration to manager Marc Abbott, who was keen to see the team continue to gain momentum after three 1-1 draws was followed up with their first win in six.

Henry Hall was suspended on February 14 and will not be back until March 24

He said: “We are looking forward to being back in action – we’ve had a disconnect with the games programme, however not many games have been played so we aren’t in worse position than most.

“We have had two sessions this week where the players will work hard and prepare right for Saturday’s away game at Whitton.”

Whitton were thrashed 10-2 by Newmarket Town in their last outing on Saturday and, while Abbott will not place much focus on the result, he is aware of the impact a 10-goal beating will have on the side.

He said: “We won’t allow ourselves to be distracted by their result against Newmarket, however I would imagine it would hit their team fairly hard.”

Whitton will likely feel they have a point to prove, with Rovers the first opposition they will come up against since the heavy defeat.

Rovers, meanwhile, will be without Henry Hall, who remains suspended for the next two matches following his sending off in the trip to Long Melford.

Due to the delay in fixtures, he will not be eligible for over a month.

Abbott added: “For us, we stay the same, we’re looking to continue our form, picking up as many points along the journey.

“The only player missing is Henry due to suspension, so we are at more or less full strength which is great going into the final few months of the season.”

Read more Football